2018 Highlight Zone Preview: Bishop Dwenger Saints

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - There's a new but familiar voice leading the charge for Bishop Dwenger this season as Jason Garrett takes over the reigns of one of Fort Wayne's most tradition-rich programs.

A 1988 grad of Bishop Dwenger, Garrett spent the last six seasons as an assistant under Chris Svarczkopf - including the last two as offensive coordinator.

The Saints went 10-4 overall last season and brought home a regional title. Their season ended with a 21-7 loss to Lowell at 4A semi-state.

The Saints return a number of key players, none bigger - figuratively and literally - than lineman Joe Tippmann. The six-foot-six, 308-pound senior will anchor both sides of the line and is verbally committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Other key returnees include running back/safety T.J. Tippmann, running back/linebacker Tavehon McGarry, quarterback Patrick O'Keefe, receiver/defensive back Patrick Finley, running back Hayden Ellinger, tight end Griffin Eifert, and defensive back Sam Obergfell.

The Saints open the season at home on August 17 against Wayne.