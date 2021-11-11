2 area high school cheer teams win state titles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger Varsity Cheer Team has added another state title to the school’s trophy case.

This past Saturday the team competed against eight other finalists to win the Varsity B division by one point. The squad – two seniors and the remainder are sophomores and juniors – was surprised to hear that they had one.

“The most surprising experience of my entire life. When they announce us me and my other senior caption Avery, She was like on the floor crying the whole team was crying jumping up and down. It was so surprising,” said Paige Huston, senior captain.

The school celebrated the accomplishments Thursday morning in the gymnasium.

Carrol High School’s team also took the championship in the Varsity Co-Ed Division.