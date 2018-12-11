12/11 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (14) 3-0 312 1
2. Carmel (1) 5-0 268 2
3. Floyd Central 5-0 231 4
4. Indpls Ben Davis 6-0 207 6
5. Valparaiso (1) 4-0 176 8
6. S. Bend Riley 5-0 135 9
7. Hamilton Southeastern 6-0 94 NR
8. Penn 4-0 87 NR
9. Jeffersonville 3-1 80 5
10. Elkhart Memorial 5-0 64 NR
Others receiving votes:
Munster 55. Indpls Cathedral 53. Center Grove 49. Chesterton 34. New Albany 29. Lawrence Central 19. Indpls Pike 15. Bloomington South 6. Ft. Wayne Snider 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Mishawaka Marian (9) 3-0 300 2
2. Greensburg (1) 5-0 252 3
3. Silver Creek (3) 6-0 243 5
4. Culver Academy (3) 3-1 229 1
5. Indianapolis Attucks 4-1 184 4
6. Edgewood 5-0 160 10
7. Ev. Bosse 3-1 146 6
8. Brownstown 4-0 95 NR
9. Northwestern 5-0 85 NR
10. Indpls Brebeuf 2-2 82 8
Others receiving votes:
Evansville Memorial 43. Fairfield 33. Delta 29. Heritage Hills 26. Gary West 7. Hamilton Hts. 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Westview (14) 5-0 316 1
2. Tipton (1) 6-0 276 3
3. LaVille (1) 5-0 241 5
4. Southwestern (Jefferson) 5-0 223 6
5. Shenandoah 4-0 182 7
6. Linton-Stockton 4-1 116 10
(tie) Crawford Co. 5-0 116 NR
8. Andrean 2-2 115 2
9. Covington 4-1 87 4
10. Indpls Park Tudor 5-1 59 9
Others receiving votes:
Heritage Christian 47. Ev. Mater Dei 47. Michigan City Marquette 30. Tell City 16. Indpls Howe 15. Forest Park 8. Frankton 7. Lapel 7. Rossville 6. Paoli 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (16) 4-0 320 1
2. Barr-Reeve 4-1 239 2
3. University 5-1 208 6
4. Bloomfield 3-1 172 T3
5. Morristown 4-1 165 7
6. Kouts 5-0 161 NR
(tie) Lafayette Catholic 4-2 161 T3
8. Oldenburg 4-1 145 5
9. Covenant Christian 4-0 96 8
10. Wes-Del 6-1 87 NR
Others receiving votes:
Washington Twp. 48. N. Vermillion 40. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 34. Gary 21st Century 26. Lanesville 6. Traders Point Christian 6. Indpls Metro 6.
Previous
Snider's Dellinger, Dwenger's...
Next
Huntington's Lori Culler heading to...