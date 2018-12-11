Sports

12/11 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
                                                        W-L      Pts    Prv
  1.  Warren  Central  (14)          3-0      312    1     
  2.  Carmel  (1)                            5-0      268    2     
  3.  Floyd  Central                      5-0      231    4     
  4.  Indpls  Ben  Davis                6-0      207    6     
  5.  Valparaiso  (1)                    4-0      176    8     
  6.  S.  Bend  Riley                      5-0      135    9     
  7.  Hamilton  Southeastern      6-0      94      NR   
  8.  Penn                                        4-0      87      NR   
  9.  Jeffersonville                    3-1      80      5     
10.  Elkhart  Memorial                5-0      64      NR   
   Others receiving votes:
   Munster 55. Indpls Cathedral 53. Center Grove 49. Chesterton 34. New Albany 29. Lawrence Central 19. Indpls Pike 15. Bloomington South 6. Ft. Wayne Snider 6.
Class 3A
                                                      W-L      Pts    Prv
  1.  Mishawaka  Marian  (9)      3-0      300    2     
  2.  Greensburg  (1)                  5-0      252    3     
  3.  Silver  Creek  (3)              6-0      243    5     
  4.  Culver  Academy  (3)          3-1      229    1     
  5.  Indianapolis  Attucks      4-1      184    4     
  6.  Edgewood                              5-0      160    10   
  7.  Ev.  Bosse                            3-1      146    6     
  8.  Brownstown                          4-0      95      NR   
  9.  Northwestern                      5-0      85      NR   
10.  Indpls  Brebeuf                  2-2      82      8     
   Others receiving votes:
   Evansville Memorial 43. Fairfield 33. Delta 29. Heritage Hills 26. Gary West 7. Hamilton Hts. 6.
Class 2A
                                                              W-L      Pts    Prv
  1.  Westview  (14)                            5-0      316    1     
  2.  Tipton  (1)                                  6-0      276    3     
  3.  LaVille  (1)                                5-0      241    5     
  4.  Southwestern  (Jefferson)      5-0      223    6     
  5.  Shenandoah                                  4-0      182    7     
  6.  Linton-Stockton                        4-1      116    10   
(tie)  Crawford  Co.                          5-0      116    NR   
  8.  Andrean                                        2-2      115    2     
  9.  Covington                                    4-1      87      4     
10.  Indpls  Park  Tudor                    5-1      59      9     
   Others receiving votes:
   Heritage Christian 47. Ev. Mater Dei 47. Michigan City Marquette 30. Tell City 16. Indpls Howe 15. Forest Park 8. Frankton 7. Lapel 7. Rossville 6. Paoli 6.
Class 1A
                                                              W-L      Pts    Prv
  1.  Ft.  Wayne  Blackhawk  (16)      4-0      320    1     
  2.  Barr-Reeve                                  4-1      239    2     
  3.  University                                  5-1      208    6     
  4.  Bloomfield                                  3-1      172    T3   
  5.  Morristown                                  4-1      165    7     
  6.  Kouts                                            5-0      161    NR   
(tie)  Lafayette  Catholic              4-2      161    T3   
  8.  Oldenburg                                    4-1      145    5     
  9.  Covenant  Christian                  4-0      96      8     
10.  Wes-Del                                        6-1      87      NR   
   Others receiving votes:
   Washington Twp. 48. N. Vermillion 40. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 34. Gary 21st Century 26. Lanesville 6. Traders Point Christian 6. Indpls Metro 6.

 

