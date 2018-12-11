12/11 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Warren Central (14) 3-0 312 1

2. Carmel (1) 5-0 268 2

3. Floyd Central 5-0 231 4

4. Indpls Ben Davis 6-0 207 6

5. Valparaiso (1) 4-0 176 8

6. S. Bend Riley 5-0 135 9

7. Hamilton Southeastern 6-0 94 NR

8. Penn 4-0 87 NR

9. Jeffersonville 3-1 80 5

10. Elkhart Memorial 5-0 64 NR

Others receiving votes:

Munster 55. Indpls Cathedral 53. Center Grove 49. Chesterton 34. New Albany 29. Lawrence Central 19. Indpls Pike 15. Bloomington South 6. Ft. Wayne Snider 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Mishawaka Marian (9) 3-0 300 2

2. Greensburg (1) 5-0 252 3

3. Silver Creek (3) 6-0 243 5

4. Culver Academy (3) 3-1 229 1

5. Indianapolis Attucks 4-1 184 4

6. Edgewood 5-0 160 10

7. Ev. Bosse 3-1 146 6

8. Brownstown 4-0 95 NR

9. Northwestern 5-0 85 NR

10. Indpls Brebeuf 2-2 82 8

Others receiving votes:

Evansville Memorial 43. Fairfield 33. Delta 29. Heritage Hills 26. Gary West 7. Hamilton Hts. 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Westview (14) 5-0 316 1

2. Tipton (1) 6-0 276 3

3. LaVille (1) 5-0 241 5

4. Southwestern (Jefferson) 5-0 223 6

5. Shenandoah 4-0 182 7

6. Linton-Stockton 4-1 116 10

(tie) Crawford Co. 5-0 116 NR

8. Andrean 2-2 115 2

9. Covington 4-1 87 4

10. Indpls Park Tudor 5-1 59 9

Others receiving votes:

Heritage Christian 47. Ev. Mater Dei 47. Michigan City Marquette 30. Tell City 16. Indpls Howe 15. Forest Park 8. Frankton 7. Lapel 7. Rossville 6. Paoli 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (16) 4-0 320 1

2. Barr-Reeve 4-1 239 2

3. University 5-1 208 6

4. Bloomfield 3-1 172 T3

5. Morristown 4-1 165 7

6. Kouts 5-0 161 NR

(tie) Lafayette Catholic 4-2 161 T3

8. Oldenburg 4-1 145 5

9. Covenant Christian 4-0 96 8

10. Wes-Del 6-1 87 NR

Others receiving votes:

Washington Twp. 48. N. Vermillion 40. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 34. Gary 21st Century 26. Lanesville 6. Traders Point Christian 6. Indpls Metro 6.