10/22 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – On this occasion, the normal compliment wouldn’t suffice.

This wasn’t the time to mention Zach Pascal was a guy who put team ahead of ego, worked his tail off in practice, accepted and carried out a role that oft-times required more blue-collar blocking than highlight-worthy receiving without the hint of protest, and never – ever – even remotely was a distraction or hindrance to what was being built inside the Farm Bureau Football Center.