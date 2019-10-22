10/22 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 22, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Avon (12) 9-0 276 1
  2. Homestead – 9-0 234 3
    (tie) Lafayette Jeff (2) 9-0 234 2
  3. Merrillville – 8-1 176 6
  4. Carmel – 6-3 142 8
  5. Fishers – 7-2 118 9
  6. Warren Central – 6-3 112 10
  7. Brownsburg – 6-3 108 4
  8. Indpls N. Central – 6-3 40 5
  9. Indpls Ben Davis – 5-4 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 34. Warsaw 24. Hamilton Southeastern 4. Center Grove 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (14) 9-0 280 1
  2. Valparaiso – 9-0 246 2
  3. Indpls Cathedral – 7-2 226 3
  4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 8-1 200 4
  5. Decatur Central – 7-2 158 5
  6. Concord – 8-1 134 8
  7. Lafayette Harrison – 7-2 104 9
  8. Bloomington North – 7-2 78 10
  9. Elkhart Central – 7-2 38 NR
    (tie) Franklin – 7-2 38 6
    Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 18. Floyd Central 12. Whiteland 8.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. E. Central (11) 9-0 274 2
  2. E. Noble (3) 9-0 250 3
  3. Ev. Memorial – 8-1 198 6
  4. New Prairie – 8-1 190 1
  5. Mississinewa – 8-1 132 7
  6. Ev. Central – 7-2 110 8
  7. Marion – 7-2 94 4
  8. Mooresville – 7-2 70 10
  9. Hammond Morton – 8-1 52 NR
  10. Leo – 8-1 50 NR
    Others receiving votes: Plymouth 34. Delta 32. Silver Creek 26. NorthWood 14. Hobart 12. Pendleton Hts. 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (13) 8-1 274 1
  2. Heritage Hills (1) 9-0 254 3
  3. Brownstown – 9-0 186 4
  4. Mishawaka Marian – 8-1 178 5
  5. W. Lafayette – 7-2 152 2
  6. Indpls Brebeuf – 7-2 150 6
  7. W. Noble – 9-0 108 8
  8. Gibson Southern – 7-2 100 7
  9. Lawrenceburg – 8-1 54 NR
  10. Southridge – 7-2 40 9
    Others receiving votes: Knox 34. Guerin Catholic 8. Hammond 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Cass (8) 8-1 266 2
  2. Western Boone (5) 8-1 246 1
  3. Pioneer – 8-1 204 3
  4. Ev. Mater Dei – 7-2 184 4
  5. Linton – 8-1 146 5
  6. Boone Grove (1) 9-0 134 7
  7. Heritage Christian – 8-1 116 6
  8. Eastbrook – 7-2 94 8
  9. Eastern (Greentown) – 9-0 78 9
  10. Rensselaer – 7-2 48 10
    Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 18. LaVille 4. Triton Central 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (10) 8-0 270 1
  2. S. Adams (4) 9-0 260 2
  3. Southwood – 9-0 214 3
  4. Adams Central – 8-1 180 4
  5. N. Vermillion – 8-1 178 5
  6. Parke Heritage – 8-1 136 7
  7. N. Decatur – 8-1 100 8
  8. Lafayette Catholic – 6-3 80 9
  9. W. Washington – 8-1 58 6
  10. Churubusco – 7-2 54 10
    Others receiving votes: Milan 4. Monroe Central 2. Sheridan 2. Traders Point Christian 2.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

