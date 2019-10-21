10/14 Inside The Zone – H.S. Football playoffs begin

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Maryland was chosen as the 2019-20 preseason Big Ten women’s basketball favorite by the conference’s 14 head coaches and a select media panel, the conference office announced Monday. In addition, the Terps’ Kaila Charles earned the 2019-20 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year honors from both groups.

Indiana’s Ali Patberg, Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle, Maryland’s Kaila Charles and Taylor Mikesell, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Michigan State’s Shay Colley, Minnesota’s Destiny Pitts, Northwestern’s Lindsey Pulliam and Purdue’s Ae’Rianna Harris and Karissa McLaughlin garnered Preseason All-Big Ten recognition from the coaches and the media. Charles and Hillmon were selected unanimously by both groups while Doyle and Pulliam were chosen unanimously by the coaches. In addition, Ohio State’s Dorka Juhász was voted to the coaches’ preseason squad.