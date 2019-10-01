10/1 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 01, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Avon (15) 6-0 318 1
- Lafayette Jeff (1) 6-0 268 3
- Homestead – 6-0 230 5
- Warren Central – 4-2 224 4
- Brownsburg – 4-2 182 6
- Merrillville – 6-0 136 7
- Carmel – 4-2 126 2
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 5-1 102 8
- Indpls N. Central – 4-2 86 NR
- Warsaw – 5-1 46 10
Others receiving votes: Fishers 26. Hamilton Southeastern 8. Indpls Ben Davis 6. Center Grove 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (15) 6-0 318 1
- Valparaiso (1) 6-0 288 2
- Concord – 6-0 226 3
(tie) Indpls Cathedral – 4-2 226 4
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 5-1 206 5
- Bloomington North – 5-1 156 8
- Bloomington South – 4-2 72 T10
(tie) Terre Haute South – 5-1 72 9
- Franklin – 5-1 54 7
- Decatur Central – 4-2 46 NR
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 42. Lafayette Harrison 22. Elkhart Central 22. Terre Haute North 8. Plainfield 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Prairie (11) 6-0 298 1
- E. Central (4) 6-0 272 2
- Ev. Memorial – 6-0 212 3
- E. Noble (1) 6-0 196 5
- Delta – 6-0 194 4
- Marion – 5-1 166 6
- Mooresville – 5-1 146 7
- Plymouth – 5-1 106 8
- Ev. Central – 5-1 70 10
- Mississinewa – 5-1 46 9
Others receiving votes: NorthWood 28. Silver Creek 16. Hammond Morton 4. DeKalb 4. Leo 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- W. Lafayette (8) 5-1 292 1
- Indpls Chatard (5) 5-1 276 2
- Heritage Hills (2) 6-0 260 3
- Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 226 4
- Brownstown – 6-0 184 6
- Indpls Brebeuf – 5-1 158 7
- Southridge – 5-1 122 8
- Knox – 6-0 86 10
- Gibson Southern – 4-2 66 5
- Guerin Catholic – 4-2 34 9
Others receiving votes: W. Noble 30. Lawrenceburg 6. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6. Calumet 4. Edgewood 4. Tippecanoe Valley 4. Yorktown 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Cass (14) 6-0 316 1
- Western Boone (1) 5-1 272 3
- Pioneer (1) 5-1 238 5
- Heritage Christian – 5-1 178 7
- Ev. Mater Dei – 4-2 160 2
- Linton – 5-1 152 9
- Boone Grove – 6-0 128 10
- Indpls Scecina – 4-2 100 4
- Eastbrook – 4-2 78 NR
- Rensselaer – 4-2 48 6
(tie) Eastern (Greentown) – 6-0 48 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastern Hancock 18. LaVille 14. Triton Central 6. N. Knox 2. Andrean 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (13) 5-0 332 1
- S. Adams (4) 6-0 310 3
- Parke Heritage – 6-0 250 4
- Southwood – 6-0 230 5
- Adams Central – 5-1 162 2
- W. Washington – 6-0 160 7
- N. Vermillion – 5-1 148 6
- Churubusco – 5-1 78 9
- Sheridan – 5-1 76 10
(tie) Monroe Central – 4-2 76 8
Others receiving votes: N. Decatur 26. Lafayette Catholic 18. Attica 4.<