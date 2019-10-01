10/1 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

Toledo, OH – Defenseman Cody Sol has been added to the Toledo Walleye training camp roster on a player tryout agreement.

The native of Woodstock, Ontario has spent the last five seasons as a member of the Fort Wayne Komets including 41 contests last season with four goals scored, seven assists and 91 penalty minutes. His long pro career has seen him skate in 377 games at the ECHL level with 39 goals, 88 assists, 127 points and 1,015 penalty minutes. In the 2017-18 season he posted career highs in goals (8), assists (21) and points (29). That year he helped the Komets reach the Western Conference Finals with another 18 postseason contests.

“We have seen what Cody can do over the past five years coaching against him,” said Head Coach Dan Watson. “He is a big bodied, strong, physical defenseman that we are looking forward to seeing in camp.”

The 6’6”, 242-pound defenseman has averaged 145 penalty minutes per season in the ECHL since he turned professional in 2012-13 with the Colorado Eagles. Sol has also skated for Ontario (2013-14) in his ECHL career. His lengthy career has seen 27 games played at the AHL level with St. John’s from 2012-2014 with a goal, three assists and 63 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning professional, Sol spent time from 2007 through 2012 in the OHL between Saginaw and Kitchener. His last OHL campaign saw him skate in 62 contests with 15 goals, 23 assists, 38 points and 180 penalty minutes. The 28-year-old posted 76 points (27G, 49A) over 255 games in the OHL.