Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police
Top Stories
Positive MEI
‘Mom of an Addict’ support group ready for first meeting
Man found stabbed in neighborhood badly hurt
Trump, Biden are bound for Iowa in potential 2020 preview
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Staff Bios
Search
Search
Search
Shopping
Splurged on an expensive gift? Don’t forget to insure it
Holiday shopping: Desire for deals, but some impulse buying
Shoppers take to their phones for Cyber Monday deals
Stores hoping people keep shopping offer Cyber Monday deals
Retailers look to woo shoppers from rivals as Amazon grows
More Shopping Headlines
Video: Hot holiday toys
Walmart releases Black Friday details
Department stores: Macy’s sales fall, Kohl’s profit drops
Meijer announces Black Friday details
Best Buy releases Black Friday ad, some deals already available
Meijer expanding home delivery service for the holidays
Sears and Kmart announce holiday shopping hours
Target releases Black Friday ad
Meijer releases its Top Toys list for 2017
Annual Holly Trolley shopping event set for Nov. 25
Don't Miss
Gas prices drop for 6th straight week
25 Years Ago: O.J. Simpson Bronco chase
Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie
Identical twins with identical GPAs are co-valedictorians
Purdue to celebrate 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s moonwalk
Go inside Nevada’s largest pot growing facility
Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride