What to ‘savor’ at Tolon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Their mainstays include steak, salmon, scallops, and pork chop entrees and Tolon wants to make sure all residents of Fort Wayne get to savor their menu.

Tolon, located at 614 S. Harrison Street, is participating in Savor Fort Wayne again this year so you can try their dishes for special prices.

The restaurant recently made Visit Indiana’s Destination Dining list. It is the only Fort Wayne restaurant to appear on the list.

Their Savor Fort Wayne menu allows you to choose one starter, one entree and one dessert for $35 per person.

Starters include dug fat frites, “god’s butter,” mac & cheese, and shaved brussels & kale caesar.

For entrees you have your choice of Braised Beef Short Rib Pasta, Shrimp & Grits, BBQ Pork Chop, Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken & Dumplings, and Steak Frites.

For dessert you can pick the “Smores” Ice Cream Sundae, Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake or a scoop of homemade ice cream & sorbet.

To view Tolon’s full Savor Fort Wayne menu, click here.

Savor Fort Wayne runs from Jan. 15 through Jan. 26.

Tolon is open Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.