What to ‘savor’ at The Pub at 1802

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Pub at 1802, located at 1802 Spy Run Avenue, prides itself as being one of the best places in Fort Wayne to watch all your favorite sports action, while enjoying their unique drink and food menu.

The Pub has only been opened for a little more than a year, but is participating for a second time in Savor Fort Wayne so you can try their dishes for special prices.

Their Savor Fort Wayne menu allows you to choose one appetizer, two entrees and two desserts for $18 a person.

For appetizers you can choose their Fried Mushrooms, popular Spinach Artichoke Dip, Buffalo Cauliflower Dip or Fried Green Tomatoes.

Their entrees include the Pub Burger, Rueben, Fish & POM Frites, Chicken Avocado Wrap, and the Pub Salad.

For dessert be ready to try their Berry Cheesecake and Peanut Butter Blitz.

To check out The Pub’s full Savor Fort Wayne menu, click here.

Savor Fort Wayne runs from Jan. 15 through Jan. 26.

The Pub at 1802 is open Monday and Tuesday, 3 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.