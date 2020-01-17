What to ‘savor’ at The Mastodon Grill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Did you know that the Holiday Inn at Purdue Fort Wayne and the Memorial Coliseum has a restaurant you can go to even if you are not a hotel guest?

It’s called The Mastodon Grill, located at 4111 Paul Shaffer Drive.

This year, The Mastodon Grill is participating in Savor Fort Wayne to showcase their dishes for special prices.

The special is a three-course dinner for 2 people for $28.

For an appetizer you can choose the Ooey Gooey Garlic Cheese Bread, Fried Pickles or Two House Salads.

For an entree you can pick wings or one of their popular pizzas. Executive Chef Brian Mongiello prepared us their Spicy Chicken Blanco pizza. It’s a thin crust style pizza with chicken, bacon, jalapenos, mozzarella, white sauce and a peppadew ranch drizzle.

Their pizza’s dough is made at the restaurant every day.

You have three options for dessert. There is the New York Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie and Seasonal Fruit Bowl for two.

To view Mastodon Grill’s full Savor Fort Wayne menu, click here.

Savor Fort Wayne runs from Jan. 15 through Jan. 26.