What to ‘savor’ at Copper Spoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Copper Spoon in downtown Fort Wayne has been recognized by Fort Wayne Newspapers Readers’ Choice as having the best martinis, margaritas, wait staff and steaks in the city.

For a second year, the restaurant, located at 301 W. Jefferson Blvd., is participating in Savor Fort Wayne so you can try their dishes for special prices.

Their Savor Fort Wayne menu allows you to pick three courses for $30 per person.

For appetizers you have your choice of Pimento Cheese, Red Russian Kale Salad, Chicken Wings or Curried Butternut Squash Soup.

The Lemongrass Chicken, Stout Beer Braised Chuck Roast, Pasta Bolognese and Faroe Island Salmon are all your choices for entrees.

Executive Chef Aaron Butts made us their Stout Beer Braised Chuck Roast when we stopped by.

For dessert you can choose a Chocolate Torte or Vanilla Bean Cheesecake.

Copper Spoon opened in downtown Fort Wayne in March of 2015 under the name Wine Down, but got its new name in October of 2018.

Click here to view Copper Spoon’s full Savor Fort Wayne menu.

Savor Fort Wayne runs from Jan. 15 through Jan. 26.

Copper Spoon is open Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.