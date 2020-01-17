What to ‘savor’ at Casa Grille Italiano

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Casa Grille Italiano, located at 6340 Stellhorn Road, has been serving its variety of pastas, pizzas, salads, soups and sandwiches to folks on the northeast side of Fort Wayne since 2002.

All Casa locations are participating once again in Savor Fort Wayne to showcase their dishes at special prices.

At Casa Grille Italiano, the Savor Fort Wayne menu serves 2 people for $35. You can choose one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert.

For appetizers you have your choice of toasted ravioli, garlic knots and Bruschetta. Their Lasagna, Spaghetti con Polpette, Pasta Con Verdura and Califlower Pizza are all part of the entrees.

For dessert you can pick the Tiramisu, 2 Mini Cannoli or Gluten Free Chocolate Cheesecake.

Click here to view Casa Grill Italiano’s full Savor Fort Wayne menu.

Savor Fort Wayne runs from Jan. 15 through Jan. 26.

Casa Grille Italiano is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.