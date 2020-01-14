What to ‘savor’ at Black Canyon Restaurant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It is known for its steaks, seafood, poultry, pork, as well as craft salads, and for a fourth year Black Canyon Restaurant is participating in Savor Fort Wayne.

Black Canyon, located at 1509 W. Dupont Road, celebrated its 5 year anniversary in August 2019.

Their Savor Fort Wayne menu is a four-course meal for $32 per person. You get your choice of starter, salad, entree and dessert.

The menu includes their Back Ribs. They are knife & fork pork ribs slow roasted and hardwood grilled. They are basted with in-house made barbecue sauce and served with coleslaw and thin fries.

For starters you can choose their Spinach Dip or Tex-Mex Eggroll. For dessert you have your choice of a brownie or New York cheesecake.

To check out their full Savor Fort Wayne menu, click here.

Savor Fort Wayne runs from Jan. 15 through Jan. 26.

Black Canyon Restaurant is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.