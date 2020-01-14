What to ‘savor’ at 2Toms Brewing Company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 2Toms Brewing Company, located at 3676 Wells Street, is looking to expose more folks to their craft beer creations and food by participating in Savor Fort Wayne for a second year.

At 2Toms Brewing, every brew has been created with a specific flavor experience in mind. The brewery has teamed up with Full Circle Grill & BBQ to bring a special menu to Savor Fort Wayne.

Their menu includes vegan and regular options for $15, $30, or $45. One vegan option includes 2 vegan enchiladas with a side of spicy cauliflower rice and guacamole and includes one 2Toms Beer.

Their $45 options is known as the Full Circle Gut Buster. It includes 1/2 rack ribs, 6 smoked wings, 1/2 lb pulled pork, 1/2 lb smoked crack chicken, double sides of mac and cheese and coleslaw and two 2Toms Beers.

You can check out their full Savor Fort Wayne menu by clicking here.

Savor Fort Wayne runs from Jan. 15 through Jan. 26.

2Toms Brewing is open Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.