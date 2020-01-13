Here’s what to ‘savor’ at The Venice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Venice, located at 2242 Goshen Road, has been a staple in Fort Wayne for 70 years.

The restaurant has been family owned since 1981 and has been feeding families home-style Italian food.

The Venice is participating in this year’s Savor Fort Wayne. The yearly event features more than 40 restaurants that let you “savor” dishes at special prices.

Digital reporter Ruben Solis stopped by The Venice to check out what is on their Savor Fort Wayne menu this year.

They prepared him their popular Sausage Lasagna which has three layers of lasagna noodles, marinara sauce, and your choice of mozzarella or ricotta cheese.

Also on the menu is their Eggplant Parmesan with Angel Hair pasta, Fettucine Alfredo with Broccoli, and 8oz Prime Rib Sandwich and French fries.

The Venice’s Savor Fort Wayne menu allows you to choose one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert for $35 for 2 people. To check out their full Savor Fort Wayne menu, click here.

Savor Fort Wayne runs from Jan. 15 through Jan. 26.

The menu is available Monday and Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.