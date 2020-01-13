Here’s what to ‘savor’ at Nawa

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Asian cuisine is all the talk at The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne thanks to Asian fusion restaurant Nawa, located at 126 W. Columbia Street.

Nawa opened its doors in 2018 and for a second year is participating in Savor Fort Wayne. The yearly event features more than 40 restaurants that let you “savor” dishes at special prices.

We stopped by Nawa to check out what is on the Savor Fort Wayne menu this year.

They made us their popular Thai Sausage Fried Rice. It’s fried rice with flavorful pork sausages mixed with an aromatic curry paste.

Also on the menu is their Thai Duck Panang, Chicken Katsu Sandwich, and Spicy Salmon Salad.

Nawa’s Savor Fort Wayne menu allows you to choose one starter, one entree, and dessert for $30 per person.

You can find Nawa’s full Savor Fort Wayne menu by clicking here.

Savor Fort Wayne runs from Jan. 15 through Jan. 26.

Nawa is open Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is closed Sundays.