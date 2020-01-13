Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Border Report gets first look at new wall at South Texas wildlife refuge
LIVE: Road to the Championship | LSU vs. Clemson
Protesters picket migrant judicial tent courts, launch daily South Texas vigil against MPP
Police: Eight stabbed in random attacks near downtown Colorado Springs
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Savor Fort Wayne
Here’s what to ‘savor’ at The Venice
Here’s what to ‘savor’ at Nawa
Check out the Savor Fort Wayne 2020 list of restaurants
Trending Stories
‘Large Amish party’ with 250 guests shut down by police
Man accidentally shot himself in the face at Fort Wayne bar
Drone video shows flooding along Wabash River in Bluffton
Man, 80, dies days after 2-vehicle crash
Baby dies in head-on crash in Bluffton; 4 others hurt
Don't Miss
Corvette wins car of year award, Kia Telluride takes top SUV
‘Dog Days of Winter’ exhibit opens to public
‘Bullitt’ Mustang sells for $3.74 million at Florida auction
Excessive heavy rain to result in river flood threat, sandbags available
‘Send Nudes’: Drivers shocked by road sign’s racy request
CES Gadget Show: Pizza from robots, underwater scooters
Flooding could be a major issue with heavy rain on the way