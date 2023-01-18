Which weight set is best for a home gym?

If you don’t have the time or money to spend on fitness classes or a gym membership or want to make working out at home a regular option, it’s worth investing in a weight set that you can use at your convenience.

You can purchase different combinations of weights, barbells, dumbbells and fitness equipment. Before you buy, it’s essential to consider the type of workout you want to do and how much space you have for a weight set in your home.

What to know before you buy a weight set for your home gym

What’s your fitness level?

If you’re starting, you’ll want to keep it simple and purchase lighter weights. More advanced lifters should look at more specialized equipment to enhance their workout. However, one can still get rigorous full-body training using a simple pair of dumbbells.

What type of exercises do you plan to do?

If you’re following a specialized workout program or using an app, you want to select your equipment accordingly. Many options for home workout programs involve very little equipment.

How much room do you have to store equipment?

A dumbbell set is ideal if space is limited and you aren’t interested in lifting heavy weights. If you’re looking for a complete gym setup, you will need to ensure that you have space for equipment and room to maneuver around it.

What to look for in a quality weight set

Are the weights adjustable?

There are three types of dumbbells. Fixed dumbbells come only in certain weights; if you want a different weight, you must purchase new ones. Plate-loaded dumbbells allow you to add and remove plates from each dumbbell. There are also adjustable dumbbells where you can adjust the weight with a simple click.

Are the weights included?

Many dumbbell and barbell sets come with a specific amount of weight, and some weights you have to buy separately. If you’re purchasing plate-loaded weights, pay special attention to the size of the dumbbell or barbell when purchasing additional weights because not all weights fit all barbells.

Will you need accessories?

You can get a good workout with a set of weights. Weight benches and exercise bands also provide options to enhance your workout. Home gyms take that to the next level, and there are special pieces that will allow you to do specific exercises. If you’re looking for variety, shop for versatile equipment that will enable you to expand your routine.

How much you can expect to spend on a home weight set

The price depends on how many pieces and weights come with the set and how heavy the weights you purchase are. You can get a pair of lightweight dumbbells for only a few dollars. Quality adjustable dumbbells can cost up to $200, and complete gym sets can go for over $1,000.

Best weight set for home gyms FAQ

What size weights should I purchase?

A. Many factors, including strength level and exercise, play a factor, but a good rule of thumb is to start light and work your way up. This is the appeal of adjustable dumbbells because they allow you to change the weight for different exercises and give you room to increase strength without purchasing new equipment.

Are dumbbells better than barbells?

A. Different exercises and equipment can target other muscle groups. Generally, dumbbells allow you to isolate specific muscle groups, while barbells enable you to lift heavier weights. It shouldn’t be either/or. Versatility and rotating exercises optimize your workouts.

What’s the best weight set to buy for a home gym?

Top weight set for home

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell Set

What you need to know: This pair of plate-free adjustable dumbbells are easy to store. Each one can adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds by turning the dials at the end of each dumbbell. The $349 price tag may sound expensive, but they are well worth the price since they can replace 15 sets of fixed dumbbells.

What you’ll love: You can get a full-body workout, and the dumbbells are compatible with the free Bowflex SelectTech training App for iOS and Android, which provides access to workout programs.

What you should consider: The adjustable dumbbells are more convenient because you can add weight. Still, the 15.75-inch-long bars remain the same length, making handling the weights cumbersome for inexperienced lifters.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy and Target

Top weight set for home for the money

Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell and Barbell Weight Pair

What you need to know: This adjustable plate-loading dumbbell set comes with a connecting bar that turns dumbbells into a barbell, increasing the number of exercises you can do at home. Sets available for purchase range from 11-pound dumbbell pairs and 22-pound barbells to 33-pound dumbbell pairs and 66-pound barbells.

What you’ll love: The grips are sturdy, and the plates are neoprene, preventing the weights from clanging or sliding.

What you should consider: With 33-pound dumbbells being the maximum weight available for purchase, this may limit experienced or heavy lifters.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells with Connector Options

What you need to know: This adjustable pair of plate-loading dumbbells allows you to select your own set of weights, ranging from 40-200 pounds, depending on your fitness level and needs.

What you’ll love: The threaded lock collars with rubber trims make it easy to change weight and secure weights in place without them wobbling when exercising.

What you should consider: The 40, 50, and 60-pound sets have 1-inch holes, while the 52.5, 105, and 200-pound sets have 1.15-inch holes and won’t fit the same weights. Keep that in mind if you intend to purchase additional weights.

Where to buy: Amazon

