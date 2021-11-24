We splurged on a luxury mattress to see if it was worth it — here’s what we found

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

As I get older, I’m more and more aware of just how important it is to get a good night’s sleep. How nice my mattress is and if it suits my personal needs, though, have always been especially important when it comes to sleep quality.

One good thing is that there are tons of great mattresses to choose from these days. Memory foam mattresses are popular, but traditional mattresses still have many advantages over them. To get the best of both worlds, I settled on the hybrid Saatva Classic mattress. This mattress uses both springs and foam to deliver support, cushioning and relief from excess joint pressure.

What is the Saatva mattress?

All of Saatva’s offerings are decidedly high-quality, and in fact, the company makes some of the best premium memory foam mattresses on the market. There are a few notable things about the flagship Saatva Classic model. First and foremost, it’s made from premium materials that are designed to last for years without breaking down significantly. The high-quality craftsmanship shows in those materials with their consistent and reliable stitching.

With this mattress, Saatva has taken their expertise in memory foam and applied it to a modernized traditional spring mattress. The multiple layers combined with some thoughtful features and treatments provide one of the best sleeping experiences out there.

Saatva mattress features

The most important feature of the Saatva hybrid innerspring mattress is that it’s built around both traditional springs and a plush foam layer. The foam gives it the softness to accommodate side sleepers and makes it easier to move around on the mattress without disturbing a partner. The springs deliver the firmness needed to support your joints all night while making it relatively easy to move around on the bed.

There are a couple of other features worth mentioning, even if they’re not quite as impactful as the basic two-layer design. There’s a breathable, hypoallergenic, organic cotton cover on top and the various fabrics are treated with a plant-based antimicrobial treatment. This helps prevent mold and mildew from developing over time.

What you need to know before purchasing a Saatva

Believe it or not, research indicates that the majority of mattresses in U.S. homes are too soft across the board. While an extra-plush mattress might feel good for short periods, sleeping all night on an overly soft surface has always left me more sore and stiff the next morning. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the Luxury Firm softness level is the most popular out of the three levels Saatva offers. Along with a lot of other consumers, I opted for that one in order to get a balance of comfort and all-night support.

While a product’s real-world effectiveness is always the most important, there are a few things to look out for when buying big-ticket items like mattresses. Saatva has a great reputation for customer service, especially with delivery. Saatva’s delivery process is very thorough, so you won’t have to invite friends over to help you drag it through your home. Their experienced workers will breeze through that part.

Saatva also has a 180-day mattress testing period. If for any reason you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can return it within nearly 6 months for a refund. As an added measure of confidence, Saatva does not resell used mattresses to the public.

Where to buy a Saatva mattress

Sold by Saatva.

