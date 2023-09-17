What are the best travel accessories for this holiday season?

Most of us will travel during the holidays, whether that’s a drive across town or a plane across the country. Even the shortest trip requires a bit of planning to account for anything you need to bring along with you.

Instead of waiting until the last moments before departure, you can buy your holiday travel essentials ahead of time to save yourself some money, not to mention a good deal of stress.

We’re already seeing a lot of great deals on our favorite winter travel must-haves. Here are some you should take advantage of now so you’re well prepared for any trips in the coming months.

Shop this article: Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Anker Power Bank and AERIS Travel Pillow

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Anyone who travels needs something to put their belongings in, and nothing protects and organizes your items better than a nice set of hard-sided luggage.

This Samsonite luggage set is one of our favorites, with features like built-in TSA-approved locks, easy-to-maneuver spinner wheels, pockets to separate smaller items and shoes from clothing, a nice range of color options, and the three most useful bag sizes all in one set.

SONO Travel Safe Medical Grade Disinfecting Wipes

Travel exposes you to all sorts of germs that can lead to illness, especially during the pandemic. From airplanes full of coughing passengers to hotel rooms with questionable cleaning practices, having some disinfecting wipes on hand can be very handy.

We recommend wiping down surfaces like armrests, light switches, remote controls, and anything else that might not be so sanitary. This three-pack is a great deal and lets you have one for your bag, in your car, or anywhere else you want a quick, easy way to clean up.

Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw

Nothing is cozier than wrapping yourself up in a soft, warm blanket on a chilly day. Stay snug as a bug during a long car ride with this electric heated blanket that is powered by plugging it into your vehicle’s 12V outlet.

BEAUTURAL 1200-Watt Steamer

No matter how expert of a packer you are, clothing is likely to get wrinkled in your suitcase or duffel bag. You definitely don’t want to do a full ironing job with the old steam iron at your hotel, so a tiny portable clothes steamer can come in handy and it works quickly and easily on most fabrics.

Overland Dog Gear Week Away Tote Pet Travel Bag

Is your best furry friend coming along on your holiday travels? Don’t forget that they need their own pet travel bag, too. This one has room for all your pet’s essentials, from food and water to toys and treats.

Anker Power Bank

Even if you’re supposed to have a power source built into your airplane seat or you plan to head out with your devices fully charged, things rarely stay powered as planned. Between weak signals and constant use while traveling, you’ll want a small portable charger to keep your phones, tablets, and other essentials powered up.

Even if you plan well, your travel companions may not, and you can earn some good karma by letting them use this small but mighty Anker power bank.

Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen)

Who is going to housesit while you’re away? If you don’t have someone checking in, a Ring security system gives you peace of mind and can even help in an emergency.

Not only can you check on your home from the app, if something goes awry (like your smoke detectors deploy or someone breaks in), the Ring alarm system can actually call for help.

sincewo TSA Approved Travel Containers

If you want to bring your favorite liquid-based travel toiletries like hair conditioner and face cream along but don’t want to end up with said products leaked all over your clothing or tossed out by a TSA agent for being over the maximum allowance, this four-pack of leak-proof 3-ounce travel bottles is the solution. These travel containers for liquids are sure to make your life easier while packing.

Kindle Oasis E-reader

Why lug a few heavy, bulky books along when you can carry hundreds on one slim, lightweight e-reader? Our favorite is the Amazon Kindle Oasis, and the new model features adjustable warm light. This Kindle e-reader stores thousands of books, lasts weeks on one full battery charge, and it’s even waterproof.

Hydrated Ever After by e.l.f. Skincare Mini Kit

Sure, you can use the freebies at your hotel or tap into the bottle in the shower at your host’s place, but this set of premium products will have you feeling more refreshed and pampered — and it’s a great value for five ample-sized bottles of skincare essentials.

AERIS Travel Pillow

Why spend a lot more for a lesser-quality travel pillow at the airport? The Aeris travel pillow if one of our all-around favorites for its comfort, durable construction, and handy size.

Simple Modern Wave Water Bottle

Plastic is out, reusable bottles are in. Most airports have filling stations of filtered water once you get through security, so bring along a stainless steel water bottle like this one by Simple Modern, which retains the drink’s original temperature well after your flight.

It’s handy to throw in your bag (empty, of course) and fill with water or whatever drink you buy post-security.

Snoozies Skinnies Slippers & Travel Pouch

Keep your tired feet comfortable with a soft pair of slippers that you can take anywhere. We love all the fun patterns and the fact that they come with their own travel pouch. Having these Snoozies slippers along will make any flight or hotel stay cozier.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

A great set of headphones is a must when traveling. And despite these being wireless, you can still use them in the air. In our Testing Lab, we were impressed by these AirPods for numerous reasons, from their super compact size and low-profile design to their great sound.

The price is steep, but they’re versatile and will likely become a daily accessory for you, so we think they’re worth the investment.

YETI Rambler Mug

You’re going to want to sip a warm beverage during the holiday season, and there’s no better way than in a well-insulated Yeti Rambler mug that you can bring with you anywhere, from the shopping mall to a walk in the woods.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katie Reseburg writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.