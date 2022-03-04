Marvel fans will love these toys

Marvel successfully imagines a universe that creates a deeper story on every single level. The beauty of Marvel partially stems from the interconnected nature of the universe and the fun that comes from rewatching older content with a new perspective. The attention to detail really shines with each new additional movie and television show that’s released. There are many types of fans from a wide variety of age groups and lifestyles. Luckily Marvel toys are available for every type of fan.

History of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, focuses on superheroes and their stories throughout Marvel television shows and movies. Because the television shows and movies take place mostly in the same universe it’s common that storylines and superheroes overlap.

When was the Marvel Comic Universe created?

Technically the Marvel Cinematic Universe was created in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie. However, the timelines within the actual movies and television shows stretch back much further.

When was the Marvel Universe created?

According to Britannica, the Marvel Universe was created in 1961. The Marvel Universe originally came from a deep line of comic books and creative choices that can be traced back to the 1930s.

Best Marvel toys for children

Marvel includes a large number of toys that are accessible to younger children. Many of these toys focus on improving social skills and confidence in kids. Not only are children playing, but they are also learning important life skills, such as the value of working with a team and communicating with group members.

Wonder Forge Marvel I Can Do That! Game

This toy is advised for children older than age 4 and can be played with two to four people. It includes over 40 activity cards and takes around 15 minutes. The toy is geared to motivate and inspire confidence in young children.

Sold by Amazon

Wonder Forge Marvel Matching Game

The matching game is ideal for children between the ages of three and five. It can be played with one to four people and it comes with 72 tiles. The game also comes with an instruction manual and takes less than 20 minutes. The cards are made from paper and come in a colorful box.

Sold by Amazon

Marvel Hot Wheels Wheels Spider-Man Web-Car Launcher

This Hot Wheels and Marvel toy is exclusive to Amazon. It is recommended for children ages 4 to 8. The toy weighs about one pound. It is a fun way to launch the Spider-Man Web-Car from another much larger car.

Sold by Amazon

Marvel Avengers Action Figures

This toy has eight action figures, including Black Panther and the Hulk. It’s recommended for children ages 4 and up. The action figures are 6 inches tall and the set includes accessories for the provided characters. Overall the total item weighs about one pound.

Sold by Amazon

Marvel Hasbro Legends Series Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

The action figure is 6 inches tall and has varied joints and articulations. It is suggested for children ages 4 and up. The action figure needs one A battery to fully achieve peak intended performance.

Sold by Amazon

Hasbro Marvel Legends Toys R Us Exclusive Avengers Infinity War 2-Pack Vision and Scarlet Witch

The set includes both Vision and Scarlet Witch action figures. Each action figure is about 6 inches tall. They are advised for children ages 3 and older.

Sold by Amazon

Delta Children Marvel Spider-Man Indoor Tent Playhouse

This 30-pound Spider-Man decorated wood tent provides versatile options for play. It requires assembly but claims that it can be put together by only one person.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Hasbro Gaming Marvel Spider-Man Web Warriors Chutes & Ladders Game

This game of Chutes & Ladders is exclusively available for purchase through Amazon. The game is not advised for younger children due to smaller pieces. It’s for children ages 3 and up and can be played with two to four people. It comes with several pieces including four pawn stands and a game board.

Sold by Amazon

Best Marvel toys for older kids

Marvel also provides a section of toys for older children that vary in the level of concentration and coordination needed to play, compared to the toys for younger kids. These toys encourage creativity and play engagingly.

Top Trumps Match Game – The Avengers

This game is advised for kids older than age 6 and can be played with two to six people. The game can be wiped clean and includes items such as game tiles and cards.

Sold by Macy’s and Kohl’s

Avengers NERF Power Moves Marvel Black Panther Power Slash Claw

This toy lets kids feel like a protector of Wakanda with a strong move that can launch NERF darts. It is recommended for children ages five and older and weighs a little over one pound.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Atomic Mass Marvel Crisis Protocol Core Game

This toy includes several miniatures such as Iron Man and Captain America. It’s important to note that the miniatures require assembly and are not painted when provided. The set is advised for ages 14 and above.

Sold by Amazon

Best Marvel toys for adults

Marvel understands that a love of superheroes doesn’t die with age. There are a large number of toys designed specifically with older fans in mind. These toys play upon humor and an increased level of difficulty in order to hopefully entertain even the most knowledgeable fan.

Marvel Legends Deadpool’s Head Premium

This Deadpool toy is advised for adults and comes with over 600 phrases. The talking head is also app-interactive, meaning that it works with a smartphone to provide even more fun. The app only functions in English. The talking head requires four batteries that are not included in the purchase.

Sold by Amazon

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet

This LEGO set is advised for the more mature Marvel fan with an advised starting age of 18. The toy comes with over 590 puzzle pieces. The set is designed to be leisurely created and then eventually displayed. It’s ideal for the older fan and can be given as a gift. It weighs just over a pound and is over 1-foot tall.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet Articulated Electric Fist

The toy includes lights and sound effects to bring the infinity stones to life. It’s advised for adults. The fist is about 20 inches in length and weighs just over 3 pounds. It uses AA batteries to achieve the desired impact.

Sold by Amazon

LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man

This massive art set includes over 3,167 pieces and offers three different design options for Iron Man. The finished square product is a little over 15 inches in length and weighs just under 4 pounds. It’s advised for people that are 18 and older.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.