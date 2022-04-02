12 best outdoor toys for kids

What are the best outdoor toys for kids?

When kids are ready to spend more time outdoors, they may want to bring a few toys with them.

Kids have far more room to run, play and jump outdoors, and it’s no surprise that they’ll need toys to keep up with them. From toddler basketball hoops to STEM toys like stomp rockets, there are many fun toys, games and activities kids can enjoy while they soak up the sun outside.

Are you wondering where to begin? We’re sharing this roundup of fun outdoor toys for kids so you can stock up on the best ones.

What to know before you buy outdoor toys for kids

Age range

Many toys include a recommended age range for both safety and developmental reasons.

As far as safety is concerned, the Consumer Product Safety Commission requires toy manufacturers to state whether the toys pose safety risks, choking hazards or both.

Third parties determine age-labeling for developmental reasons. As explained by the American Academy of Pediatrics, this labeling is only for toys without small parts warnings. While no legally required, several toy manufacturers elect to have age-labeling.

Individual vs. group toys

An easy way to narrow your options among outdoor toys is to determine how many children will be playing with them.

This bubble mower and similar toy are fantastic for independent play. However, kids can share these toys and play together by taking turns playing using the toy. Group play toys, like this cornhole game, allow several children to participate.

You can enjoy some toys as both independent and group play. With Little Tikes toddler basketball set, for example, kids can shoot hoops on their own or enjoy a pick-up game with friends.

How much room you’ll need for outdoor toys

With more room to play outdoors, it opens the door to a myriad of toys and games that aren’t precisely indoor friendly.

As far as exactly how much room you’ll need to accommodate outdoor toys, it varies considerably.

Stomp rockets, for example, don’t require much ground space. Instead, they need a lot of overhead clearance. Some sports will require a field or pitch to accommodate safe player movement and gameplay like tee-ball or soccer.

How much do outdoor toys cost?

There’s an outdoor toy for every budget, and most toys range in price from $10-$150. Here’s what you can expect to find at each price point:

Many independent play toys and small group games or activities cost $25 and below. They won’t be too involved or have many accessories, but they’re still fun.

Mid-range options, priced $30-$100, usually include sports equipment and some electronic toys. Toys in this price range are generally good quality and built to last.

The most expensive outdoor toys, such as riding toys, outdoor playsets and swing sets, cost $150-$1,500.

12 best outdoor toys for kids

Best outdoor toys for younger kids

Cat Construction Steel Toy Dump Truck

This 16-inch steel dump truck with a working dump bed lends itself to plenty of outdoor play, especially in the sandbox. The toy comes with a lifetime warranty and is built to last.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Little Tikes Jump N’ Slide Bounce House

There’s a lot to love about this bounce house, which has a wealth of safety features. It inflates in less than a minute and comes with a convenient carry case, inflatable blower and repair kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kid Trax Toddler Dinosaur Quad Ride-On Toy

This bright green dino quad is suitable for rides up to 44 pounds. It earns praise for its easy-to-use push-button drive system and has a peak speed of 1.5 miles per hour.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor toys for older kids

Nerf N-Strike Elite SurgeFire

This Nerf blaster is equipped with a 15-dart rotating drum and shoots darts a whopping 90 feet. Suitable for ages eight and older, it’s ideal for adrenaline-pumping Nerf battles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ArmoGear Laser Tag Set

Ideal for groups of four, this laser tag set includes four laser blasters and four adjustable vests. The lasers are equipped with accuracy scopes and boast a 150-foot shooting range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

FAUX BOY Bow & Arrow Archery Set

Kids can flex their archery skills with this foam bow and arrow set made with non-latex and phthalate-free materials. It comes with six arrows that have a 100-foot range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor water toys for kids

Max Liquidator Water Blaster Set

These kid-safe water blasters are made from the same materials as soft pool noodles, allowing them to float. You can use the colorful set of six in a pool, beach or lake.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SplashEZ 3-In-1 Splash Pad

Kids will stay cool with this three-in-one splash pad that is suitable for kids 12 months or older. The shallow pad is made with BPA-free and phthalate-free plastic components.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Pretty Petals Sprinkler

Made by a trusted toy manufacturer, this charming sprinkler blasts water through twelve holes. Parents say it’s easy to set up and connect to any standard water hose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Best outdoor STEM toys for kids

Motorworx Toy Rocket Launcher

Enjoy a fun lesson in physics with this toy rocket launcher, whose rockets soar up to 100 feet in the air with the right stomp. The backyard-friendly set includes eight foam rockets and a durable launch stand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Holy Stone Kids’ Mini RC Drone

From 3D flips to speedy rotations, there isn’t much this beginner-friendly drone can’t do. Its rechargeable batteries offer 21 minutes of fly time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Crazy Forts 69-Piece Construction Kit

Designed for kids ages five and older, this life-size building kit creates various structures ranging from igloos to pirate ships. It comes with kid-friendly instructions to guide kids through different configuration ideas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

