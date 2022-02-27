Which Spawn action figure is best?

Spawn, Todd McFarlane’s massively popular comic book antihero, was first introduced to audiences in 1992. The comics led to multiple adaptations and media appearances; Spawn recently became a character in the best-selling Mortal Kombat 11, and there’s an upcoming film in the works with Jamie Foxx attached to star.

Still, the Spawn action figures made by McFarlane Toys have been just as essential to the character’s legacy as the stories themselves, and McFarlane’s Spawn figures are now synonymous with high-quality toys for serious enthusiasts. There are many figures on the market, many of which are collector’s items, but the top option is the Mortal Kombat 2 Spawn Action Figure.

What to know before you buy a Spawn action figure

Size

Spawn action figures generally come in two sizes: 7 and 12 inches, although there are other size options. These measurements refer to height, so weight and width can vary. Larger figures tend to be less poseable, but they’re great for displaying as part of a collection.

Poseability

More moveable parts let enthusiasts customize Spawn’s pose. The larger, 12-inch Spawn figures are generally less poseable than their 7-inch counterparts, which usually have amazing articulation. The heavily-articulated action figures are generally cheaper than the larger, statue-like options.

Spawn’s design

Spawn’s classic, red and black look is instantly recognizable, but the character has undergone many design changes since 1992. McFarlane is known for creating figures based on almost all of Spawn’s comic, video game and film appearances, so there’s a huge selection to choose from. While some of the character’s alternate looks only mildly tweak his standard appearance, some are far more leftfield, such as the Gundam-inspired Manga Spawn and the humorous Santa Spawn. Despite straying from the most common version of the character, these alternate figures are consistently in high demand.

What to look for in a quality Spawn action figure

Accessories

Spawn uses a massive variety of weapons, ranging from guns to swords to Necroplasm energy, all of which make for great accessories. In addition to more standard weapons, the alternate versions of Spawn utilize unique and imaginative accessories. For example, Gunslinger Spawn figures come with Wild West firearms, and Santa Spawn figures include a removable Santa hat.

Detail

McFarlane Toys is known for selling some of the most detailed toys in the industry, and Spawn is its flagship character. Still, there are differences in detail depending on which figure you choose, and the 12-inch models typically have more vivid detailing than 7-inch figures. Figures based on the more extravagant versions of Spawn, such as the Mandarin Spawn series of toys, are exceptionally detailed.

Value

In addition to putting them on display, many fans purchase Spawn action figures for their resale value and status as collector’s items. A figure has a higher value if it is old or rare, and figures that have been unopened are also worth more.

Used or new

Unopened figures aren’t just worth more, but they are also far more likely to be in pristine condition. While new options are always preferable, it’s necessary to consider used figures when searching for older models. Just be sure to look for pictures that show the condition of the figure.

How much you can expect to spend on a Spawn action figure

Spawn action figures fall on both extremes of the price spectrum, with the general price range being $20-100. Older, used collectible figures can be closer to $300.

Spawn action figure FAQ

Are there multiple Spawn action figure brands to consider besides McFarlane?

A. No. McFarlane controls the Spawn action-figure market, and it manufactures Spawn toys regardless of type or price point.

Will the earliest Spawn figures ever be restocked?

A. The classic Spawn toys from the 1990s are worth so much now because they are no longer produced, but there is a unique exception. In 2020, McFarlane launched a Kickstarter campaign to create new, “remastered” versions of the now-iconic Series 1 Spawn toys. While the campaign has come to a close, it was a massive success, and Todd McFarlane himself wrote about preparing for the “next one,” so future remasters are a strong possibility.

What’s the best Spawn action figure to buy?

Top Spawn action figure

McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat 2 Spawn Action Figure

What you need to know: This popular and affordable figure is attractive and incredibly articulated.

What you’ll love: Thanks to the gritty design and beautiful detail, this 7-inch figure is one of the most popular Spawn toys currently on the market. It has 22 moving parts as well as a brutal mace accessory, allowing for excellent poseability. Even better, it’s modeled after Spawn’s recent appearance in the hit Mortal Kombat 11.

What you should consider: It’s not as extravagant as some other Spawn designs, and its small size isn’t as good for shelf display as larger models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spawn action figure for the money

McFarlane – Spawn 7 – Mandarin Spawn

What you need to know: This unique and detailed Spawn model is a steal for the price.

What you’ll love: This Spawn figure is based on one of the character’s most unique incarnations: the Chinese influenced Mandarin Spawn. It’s just as poseable and detailed as more expensive 7-inch figures, and it comes with two ornate blade accessories

What you should consider: It’s modeled after one of the more extreme departures from the classic Spawn design, meaning it won’t be as instantly recognizable as more traditional options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mortal Kombat 11 – Commando Spawn

What you need to know: This 12-inch Spawn is perfect for displaying on a shelf.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most affordable Spawns available for sale, and the larger display shows off the incredible design and detailing. It comes with two accessories: a Green Necroplasm Flame and a detailed gun that are based on his Mortal Kombat 11 weapons.

What you should consider: It has fewer points of articulation than the 7-inch figures, meaning there is less poseability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

