BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

There’s no better time to score a discount on a product that’s truly worth it

Prime Day is coming down the home stretch, and Amazon saved its best deals for Day Two. At BestReviews, we’ve been tracking the event’s fastest movers and deepest discounts, and we couldn’t help but notice a variety of products we’ve tested first-hand. The BestReviews Testing Lab has hands-on experience with countless items, from electronics to toys and appliances.

We’ve rounded up the top deals on products we’ve tried and liked. For example, we loved the Waterpik Aquarius Flosser for its various settings and attachments — it has lower intensity levels for those with sensitive teeth and pointed tips for tight streams of water that clean between your teeth.

Shop this article: Oral-B iO Series 5 Electric Toothbrush, Dyson Pure Hot and Cool HP01 Air Purifier and BlueAir 211i Air Purifier

Updated on July 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. PT

The best deals on our favorite BestReviews-tested products

Oral-B iO Series 5 Electric Toothbrush 40% OFF

Put your best smile forward with this high-powered electric toothbrush. The built-in Bluetooth connects to your mobile phone to give you real-time data on your brushing habits. The cleaning heads have three actions to leave your mouth feeling great.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson Pure Hot and Cool HP01 Air Purifier 30% OFF

Stay cool during these hot summer days with this excellent air purifier that also captures and traps harmful particles. The filter is easy to change, the fan oscillates up to 70 degrees and it’s suitable for small to medium rooms.

Sold by Amazon

BlueAir 211i Air Purifier 34% OFF

If you need a larger gadget to cool you down and purify the air in the room, this is a great choice. It can quickly cool a room about 600 square feet in size and only generates 53 decibels of noise. The HEPA filter captures and traps particles down to 0.1 microns and the connected mobile app gives you real-time readings.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet 35% OFF

Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to grab an Amazon tablet at a great discount. With an 11-inch display, a powerful octa-core processor and 4 gigabytes of RAM, this tablet lets you do almost anything. It has a 14-hour battery life and an 8-megapixel camera.

Sold by Amazon

Luna Wireless Controller 43% OFF

Whether you need a spare or a replacement, Prime Day is the only place where you can get a controller for Amazon’s Luna gaming service for almost half price. It’s compatible with Windows, Mac and Android devices and boasts some of the lowest-latency gameplay available.

Sold by Amazon

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook 32% OFF

There’s no need for you to go through pages and pages of paper when taking notes. This is a much simpler and more eco-friendly solution. The Rocketbook Fusion’s pages are reusable, and all it takes to erase them is to wipe them with a cloth. And if you let the text on the page remain for 15 seconds, you can get the info beamed to your phone.

Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser 50% OFF

This is one of the best gadgets if you want to get in between your teeth to remove stuck food particles. It has 10 pressure settings and a massage mode for gum stimulation, which leaves your mouth and teeth feeling fresh. It holds 22 ounces of water and comes with seven different tips.

Sold by Amazon

Zuru Bunch O Balloons 50% OFF

When the sun is beating down, the last thing you have time for is filling your water balloons one by one for an epic backyard fight. The gadget makes it super easy to rapidly fill and seal balloons the perfect size for launching.

Sold by Amazon

NuFace Trinity Complete Facial Toning Device 30% OFF

For five minutes a day, this microcurrent facial toning gadget tones, lifts and contours the skin on your face to make you look and feel rejuvenated. If you use it regularly, you should see fine lines and wrinkles disappear quickly. It comes with an eye and lip attachment.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Peephole Cam 23% OFF

Know exactly who’s at your front door with this high-tech security camera. It features a 1080p camera, and you don’t need to rewire or drill anything to install it. Through the connected mobile app, you instantly get notifications when movement is detected, a two-way microphone lets you talk to visitors before opening the door.

Sold by Amazon

More great products you can’t miss

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best genius gadget discounts of the Prime Day sale.

Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.