Yoga blocks can be used as seating during meditation, especially if you prefer sitting in the lotus position.

Which yoga block is best?

Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned yogi, you’ve experienced the learning curve of mastering more challenging poses. Yoga blocks are used in studios to help yogis ease into positions and find their balance. They’re also helpful for self-paced home practice between classes.

Yoga blocks add inches and reach where needed, which is just enough to help you acclimate to new or more difficult poses. While they’re lightweight, they feature dense, durable construction to support your body weight and remain stable while you make minor refinements to poses.

The best is the Reehut EVA Yoga Block, made from nonslip ethylene-vinyl acetate foam to help you maintain balance on hardwood or linoleum floors.

What to know before buying yoga blocks

Yoga block uses

Yoga blocks are used in yoga and Pilates studios to help students reach deeper stretches while maintaining balance and form. Some people use them to elevate their hips or glutes in certain poses, while others use them to connect to the ground if they can’t yet reach it on their own. Physical therapy: Yoga blocks can be used as therapeutic devices both on their own and with other equipment. They’re manipulated for stretching and grip strength exercises. Since they’re lightweight (between 4 ounces and 2 pounds), they’re also used for controlled weightlifting.

Yoga block sizes

Most yoga blocks used in studios are 6 by 9 inches and are either 3 or 4 inches thick. If you have smaller hands, 3-inch blocks offer a better-fitting grip. If you have larger hands or prefer a wider surface area, choose a 4-inch block instead.

There are also yoga blocks with dimensions that are different from traditional studio-sized blocks. These are often used as therapeutic devices and can measure between 10 and 18 inches long.

Yoga block edges

All yoga blocks have rounded-off edges, though some are beveled or have pronounced curves. This small detail makes a world of difference when it comes to grip, as the block is contoured to the shape of your hand.

Yoga block colors

Most yoga blocks are available in a wide variety of colors, designs and patterns. While this doesn’t affect your practice by any means, you might feel a bit of a boost using a yoga block in your favorite color or one that matches your mat.

What to look for in quality yoga blocks

Foam

Most of the time, yoga blocks are made from high-density EVA foam. Inexpensive foam varieties are known for collapsing with weight and may retain moisture or odors. High-quality blocks, such as those used in studios, can hold up to heavy use and may be antibacterial, low-odor or moisture-resistant.

Cork

Cork yoga blocks can provide a better grip, as they have a naturally textured finish. They’re usually heavier than foam blocks, which are hit-or-miss for yogis. Cork is also an option for those concerned with ethical sourcing, as there are strict guidelines and laws regarding harvesting cork.

Recycled materials

Many yoga blocks are made from recycled or reclaimed materials. Manufacturers list what percentage of recycled materials, such as foam or plastics, have been used in production. Some companies accept donations of used yoga equipment to produce recycled blocks.

What you can expect to spend on a yoga block

Basic yoga blocks cost $10 and below. Mid-range blocks cost closer to $20 and are made with nontoxic or eco-friendly materials. Studio-quality yoga blocks and deluxe sets cost around $35.

Yoga blocks FAQ

How long do yoga blocks last?

A. If you use yoga blocks on regulaly and take good care of them, chances are they’ll last for a couple years. After that, you may begin to notice small pieces chipping off or peeling. Then it’s time for a replacement.

Which size yoga block should I buy?

A. Many yogis purchase standard 6-by-9-inch blocks like the ones used in studios. If your home exercise routine includes various types of training, consider yoga blocks in multiple sizes to manipulate them in different exercises.

Best yoga block

Top yoga block

ReeHut High-Density EVA Foam Block

What you need to know: It’s a sturdy, well-made block for use at home or in studio settings.

What you’ll love: Made from nontoxic, nonslip materials, it comes in nine colors and two sizes.

What you should consider: It may scratch or rip with heavy handling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top yoga block for the money

UrbnFit Yoga Blocks 2 Pack

What you need to know: This popular two-pack is affordable and well-made.

What you’ll love: It’s made of moisture-resistant materials and offers lightweight, yet extra-firm, support. It’s crafted from eco-friendly EVA foam.

What you should consider: There may be a chemical smell upon arrival, but it dissipates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Heathyoga Yoga Blocks 2 Pack with Strap

What you need to know: This is a deluxe block set with a strap to maximize your yoga practice experience.

What you’ll love: It has soft beveled corners and is odor-resistant.

What you should consider: It only comes in one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

