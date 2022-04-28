Which disc golf set is best?

A quality disc golf set includes everything you need to start playing and will likely serve you well for years to come. While almost every set includes a putter, midrange disc and driver, the number of discs per set and plastic quality can vary. Our top choice is a reliable set from a popular brand, the Dynamic Discs Prime Burst Disc Golf Starter Set.

What to know before you buy a disc golf set

When comparing disc golf sets, take note of the number and type of discs included. Most sets are intended for beginners and will include at least three versatile discs.

Putter

Honing your short game will save you a tremendous amount of throws over the years. A putter should be comfortable to hold and should fly fairly straight, floating as it approaches the chains of the basket. Many disc golf manufacturers include their most popular putter in their sets.

Midrange disc

When you are new to the sport, your midrange disc may be the disc you throw most. It should fly very straight for short distances but also be capable of throws like hyzers, rollers and hard fades.

Driver

Arguably the most exciting disc in any set, your driver is for powerful throws off the tee pad that hopefully land in the center of the fairway or even near the basket. Most disc golf sets include a fairway driver — a low-speed driver that doesn’t need to be thrown with much power for a smooth, predictable flight.

What to look for in a quality disc golf set

Discs vary in their plastic quality and appearance, and each brand has its own line of plastics and selection of disc molds.

Plastic quality

Most disc golf manufacturers offer a few different types of plastic. Often, the discs in their sets are made from softer, less durable plastic, but some sets are made from more rigid plastic that will last for several years. Some brands even offer discs made of plastic with a swirl or tie-dye pattern.

Disc golf brands

While there are dozens of disc golf manufacturers, a handful of popular brands stand out for their quality and prolific offerings.

Innova is a hugely popular brand known for its Champion and Star plastics, both of which are highly durable and come in vibrant colors.

is a hugely popular brand known for its Champion and Star plastics, both of which are highly durable and come in vibrant colors. Discraft has a smaller selection of molds than Innova, but many of its discs are beloved by players of all skill levels, and it has a wide range of plastics to choose from.

has a smaller selection of molds than Innova, but many of its discs are beloved by players of all skill levels, and it has a wide range of plastics to choose from. MVP discs stand out for their distinctive black edges, made of a softer plastic that feels good against your hand and can take more of a beating.

discs stand out for their distinctive black edges, made of a softer plastic that feels good against your hand and can take more of a beating. Latitude 64° is a Swedish brand offering a robust lineup of discs for all playstyles.

How much you can expect to spend on a disc golf set

The price of disc golf sets depends largely on the number of discs included. Most three-disc sets cost around $20, while sets with four to six discs usually cost $25-$50.

Disc golf set FAQ

How many discs do you need to play disc golf regularly?

A. Any reliable set of three discs has you covered. However, if you find yourself wishing for discs that behave differently, the only limit is the size of your bag. Eight to 12 discs is generally a good number for an intermediate player.

How do I know when to use each type of disc?

A. Generally, you use a driver on the tee pad, a midrange disc on the fairway and a putter for approaching the basket and, of course, putting.

Is it more cost-effective to buy discs in a set?

A. Sets are almost always more affordable when you consider the cost of each disc. Most individual discs cost from $8-$20, so five discs in a $35 set is a cost-saving option.

What’s the best disc golf set to buy?

Top disc golf set

Dynamic Discs Prime Burst Disc Golf Starter Set

What you need to know: With five discs and a mini marker disc, this set has any beginner covered.

What you’ll love: The Judge is a classic putter, and when paired with the straight-flying Truth, your short game is covered. With two fairway drivers and a distance driver, this is one of the more robust starter sets available.

What you should consider: You don’t know which colors will come with each set, and they may be less than vibrant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top disc golf set for the money

Innova Disc Golf Set

What you need to know: This classic set includes three Innova favorites and is one of the best budget sets available.

What you’ll love: The Aviar in DX plastic is a favorite of professional and amateur players alike, and it will last you for many seasons. The Leopard is a reliable fairway driver that can reach impressive distances with a small amount of power.

What you should consider: The DX plastic is soft and prone to dings and dents, so the mid-range disc and the driver may only last a few seasons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Latitude 64 Retro Burst Disc Golf Set

What you need to know: This eye-catching starter set features three straight-flying discs and a mini marker disc.

What you’ll love: The plastic offers a good grip, and the burst patterns give your discs a unique look. Beginners will appreciate how reliably straight these discs fly.

What you should consider: This set is more expensive than many comparable starter sets, and the plastic may show wear fairly quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McPherson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.