Which balance beam is best?

For many gymnasts, only having access to balance beams at the gym can make it difficult to practice their skills and routines as much as they’d like. An at-home balance beam can make a huge difference.

Competition beams are up to 16 feet long, but standard home beams typically are 8 feet long and up to three feet high, giving your gymnast a chance to practice their skills on a lower beam in the comfort of home. Purchasing the right beam is important, because using a beam at the wrong height can lead to injury.

For a high-quality pick that mimics competition beams, consider The Beam Store 8-Foot Suede Balance Beam.

What to know before you buy a balance beam

Skill level

While gym training allows for more daring acts on the balance beam, training at home can be dangerous if the gymnast attempts skills beyond their ability. For beginners, it is recommended to have a beam that sits directly on the floor and has a padded foam core, preventing injury from either falls to the floor or to the beam.

As a gymnast increases in skill and technique, they may choose to use higher beams and beams with a solid wooden core, which resemble competition beams. Only intermediate to advanced gymnasts should have a beam that is a foot or more off the ground, and there should always be mats underneath the beam for safety.

Space

While competition beams are 16 feet long, most at-home beams are about 8 feet, which is still very long. Before you purchase a beam, consider where you will put it in your home, and whether it will stay out all the time or be stored when not in use. Do not leave a beam outside, as weather causes the beam to deteriorate.

There are shorter 4-to-6-foot beams, although these really are only usable for children. If storage is a concern for you, consider a foldable balance beam.

Types of balance beams

On-ground balance beams: These are recommended for beginner gymnasts because they are made from a firm foam that does not cause injury if landed on poorly. Lying directly on the ground, they usually are 2 inches tall, creating a perfect training space for practicing skills and footwork.

These are recommended for beginner gymnasts because they are made from a firm foam that does not cause injury if landed on poorly. Lying directly on the ground, they usually are 2 inches tall, creating a perfect training space for practicing skills and footwork. Off-ground balance beams: These rely on studs for legs, creating a few inches of height without adding a lot of potential danger. This style allows gymnasts to feel like they are on a competition-level beam, without the risk of significant injury. They are ideal for intermediate gymnasts.

These rely on studs for legs, creating a few inches of height without adding a lot of potential danger. This style allows gymnasts to feel like they are on a competition-level beam, without the risk of significant injury. They are ideal for intermediate gymnasts. Advanced-height balance beams: These are much more like competition beams, which makes them much more dangerous. Typically, they rest on steel legs that raise them to about 24 inches. If a gymnast is pushing past the intermediate level, these are the best ways to prepare for competition. However, because they are the most dangerous, proper technique, safety measures and floor mats underneath them are essential.

What to look for in a quality balance beam

Core

Balance beams are either made with a foam or wood core, depending on their height and recommended level.

Foam cores typically are only seen in on-ground beams designed for beginners because they let a gymnast avoid injury even if they fall directly onto the beam.

typically are only seen in on-ground beams designed for beginners because they let a gymnast avoid injury even if they fall directly onto the beam. Wood cores are standard for all off-ground and advanced height beams because they are used in competition beams. Wood core beams usually have foam padding outside, underneath synthetic suede covers.

Adjustability

Some balance beams come with a variety of heights via adjustable legs. These are ideal for gymnasts who plan to progress to higher levels and want a beam that can progress with them. With an adjustable beam, you don’t have to worry about buying a new beam when you get to higher levels.

Adjustable beams also are perfect for families with more than one gymnast, because they can adjust to the level of each gymnast in the home.

Foldability

Finding a place to store a balance beam can be a monumental task, so most beam retailers offer beams that fold up to stow away when not in use. Foldable beams typically have hinges designed to lie flat and that are lightweight enough to be easily carried when folded. Most foldable beams are on-ground, however, so they often are insufficient for more advanced gymnasts.

How much you can expect to spend on a balance beam

While there are shorter on-ground beams for less than $60, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a beam that is 6 to 8 feet long for under $150. Even for the highest-quality at-home beams, though, you shouldn’t need to spend much more than $300. For most dedicated gymnasts, a $200-$300 beam is the right choice.

Balance beam FAQ

Is it safe to use a balance beam at home?

A. Yes. Safety is a matter of personal responsibility, so it’s always possible to misuse your beam and increase risk. However, most gymnasts have been trained in how to safely use a beam, and using those techniques at home should yield similar results.

What if you have more than one child in gymnastics?

A. If they are at different ages or skill levels, choose an adjustable beam. Since they’re designed to be lower or higher depending on skill level, you can set them at the right height for each of your gymnasts. That way, you don’t have to purchase multiple beams or force a child to use a beam beyond their level.

What’s the best balance beam to buy?

Top balance beam

The Beam Store 8-Foot Suede Balance Beam

What you need to know: This well-constructed low-profile beam provides the best home parallel to the beams you would use at the gym.

What you’ll love: Synthetic suede and cross-link polyethylene foam padding cover a durable wood core for a close replication of a competition beam. At 8 feet long, it provides plenty of room for all routines and has legs that are easy to attach. It comes in seven colors.

What you should consider: The suede covering tears more easily than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top balance beam for the money

86 York Adjustable Balance Beam

What you need to know: This strong, durable balance beam is adjustable so it can compensate as your gymnast develops their skills.

What you’ll love: The strong wooden core covered with padding and a suede exterior attaches to an iron-foot base with durable varnish and rubber padding for safety. Offering a floor mode and high mode, this beam lets you adjust height incrementally as your gymnast gets more comfortable on the beam.

What you should consider: The official weight limit is only 130 pounds, although testers found it is sturdy even with a 200-pound athlete.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FB Sports Folding Floor Gymnastics Balance Beam

What you need to know: Lightweight and easy to store, this folding balance beam is the perfect at-home beam for beginner gymnasts without a ton of space.

What you’ll love: Unfolding to an extra-long 9 feet, it provides a safe space to practice upper-level skills at home. The hinges are designed to lie flat, so they won’t damage your floor or add a bump in the beam. It has a carry handle for convenience, a 6-inch base and a 4-inch balancing surface.

What you should consider: The beam has a weight limit of 150 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Collette Bliss writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.