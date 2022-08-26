Which cat digestive supplement is best?

These days, people think nothing of taking supplements to address a wide variety of health concerns. For everything from adding a little extra nutrition to easing digestive distress, supplements can help. The same is true for our feline companions. Taken as a regular maintenance solution for digestion or as a treatment for stomach upset, a cat digestive supplement can keep your furry friend happy and healthy.

For households focused on digestive health for both cats and dogs, NWC Naturals Total Biotics And Probiotics is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a cat digestive supplement

Age of the cat

Digestive upset occurs at any age, but in some cases it is normal. Consider kittens that move from mother’s milk to wet and then dry cat food. Their bellies will naturally be upset as they process the new food. The same is the case if you are transitioning an adult cat from one food to another.

In both cases, adding cat digestive supplements can make the transition more comfortable.

Type of supplements

There are different types of supplements for digestion.

Natural: Herbal supplements help ease an upset stomach and decrease unpleasant symptoms. However, it is difficult to know if the amount of herbs on the bottle is actually what is in the supplement. These can also be expensive, and it can take a while to figure out which one works best for your cat.

Herbal supplements help ease an upset stomach and decrease unpleasant symptoms. However, it is difficult to know if the amount of herbs on the bottle is actually what is in the supplement. These can also be expensive, and it can take a while to figure out which one works best for your cat. Probiotics: Probiotics use live bacteria cultures to regulate the digestive process. These are similar to probiotics in human supplements. It’s critical that they contain a large dose of colony forming units, or CFUs, to be effective. These can have a taste that cats turn their nose up at.

Probiotics use live bacteria cultures to regulate the digestive process. These are similar to probiotics in human supplements. It’s critical that they contain a large dose of colony forming units, or CFUs, to be effective. These can have a taste that cats turn their nose up at. Nutritional supplements: If your cat’s digestive woes are related to a nutritional deficiency, consider adding that vitamin or mineral back into the cat’s diet with a supplement. This usually requires a visit to the vet to determine exactly what is missing.

Form of supplement

The form of digestive supplement that works best depends on how well your cat takes vitamins. Forms include:

Pills

Powders

Treats

Food

What to look for in a quality cat digestive supplement

Palatability

A supplement only works if you can get your cat to eat it. Since kitties are notoriously picky eaters, it is critical that you find one that is palatable to your feline.

Safety

The last thing you want is to create a problem where there wasn’t one. Testing by a third party reduce the chances of negative reactions and minimizes the likelihood of unfounded claims of efficacy.

No fillers or artificial ingredients

If the supplement you’re considering contains lots of fillers, keep looking. This means there is very little of the beneficial nutrients you are looking for.

In addition to seeking out supplements with lots of active ingredients, you want to make sure that they don’t include artificial ingredients such as flavoring, coloring or preservatives. Not only do these not help your kitty, but they can do harm if your cat has a reaction to those ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat digestive supplement

This depends on the type of supplement and the quantity in the package. Expect to spend $20-$40 for a 30-day supply of most digestive supplements.

Cat digestive supplement FAQ

Why might your cat need a supplement?

A. In addition to digestive issues, pet owners might want to consider a cat supplement to treat things such as:

Frequent hairballs

Lack of nutrition

Joint pain

Diabetes

Feline lower urinary tract diseases

Other supplements are available to help senior cats stay healthy. These include supplements for:

Eyes

Joints

Skin and fur

Immune support

What are the signs that your cat could use a digestive supplement?

A. In most cases, it is true that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Most cats could benefit from adding a digestive supplement to their diet.

However, there are some clear signs when supplementation is needed to assist with digestion. These include:

Changes to behavior including listlessness and aggression

including listlessness and aggression Dry hair and skin

Eating more but losing weight

Changes in the litterbox , including diarrhea or constipation

, including diarrhea or constipation Vomiting

If you notice these signs and are concerned about your cat’s health, the first step is getting in touch with your veterinarian. They may recommend adding a digestive supplement to address the symptoms of an upset stomach and poor digestion.

What’s the best cat digestive supplement to buy?

Top cat digestive supplement

NWC Naturals Total-Biotics Powder

What you need to know: If you have both cats and dogs, this formula works for both.

What you’ll love: This contains 14 species of probiotic bacteria, with 1 billion CFUs per scoop. It absorbs well and is palatable for both cats and dogs. It’s available in two sizes.

What you should consider: It comes with a tiny scoop that’s easy to lose in the tub of powder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top cat digestive supplement for the money

Tomlyn Pre and Probiotic Powder

What you need to know: The individual packets make determining serving sizes easy.

What you’ll love: Each packet has 4 billion CFUs. It is water-soluble and easy to mix into wet food. The powder has no taste or odor. It has five probiotic strains and also contains prebiotics for better digestion.

What you should consider: Even though it is tasteless and odorless, some cats refuse to eat or drink food and water that contain it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Green Foods Corporation Barley Cat Grass Juice Powder

What you need to know: If your kitty naturally heads toward grass to aid digestion, this brings the grass to the cat.

What you’ll love: It has digestive enzymes, plus vitamins A, C and E, and eliminates the potential for your cat to ingest harmful chemicals or pesticides from grass. It improves nutrient absorption in your cat’s stomach.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, and some cats may not like the flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

