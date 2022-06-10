Which cat litter box furniture is best?

Litter box furniture hides a cat’s litter box so it can be modestly placed in various rooms throughout the home. A litter box furniture system keeps the cat litter pan in order, prevents litter from escaping and can even be used as storage. For instance, the GOOD LIFE USA Modern Wood Pet Crate Cat Washroom is the best choice for a stylish piece of furniture with a spacious litter box area.

What to know before you buy cat litter box furniture

Cat litter box types

There are a wide variety of litter boxes available. The most common litter types to be aware of include:

Open litter box

Covered litter box

Self-cleaning litter box

Sifting pan litter box

Disposable litter box

One feature that cat parents overlook is the amount of space that the litter box provides a cat. Just like people prefer a regular bathroom to a porta-potty, cats prefer space when they use a litter box. An ideal litter box for a cat would be at least 1.5 times its size. Unlike young cats, older cats must be able to enter and exit their litter boxes without too much difficulty. This makes litter boxes with low entries best for senior cats.

Benefits of cat litter box furniture

Indoor cat owners know litter boxes are an essential piece of equipment. Without putting them on display, a litter box must be readily accessible to indoor cats. The frequent use of a litter box causes them to get stinky, even if they are not kept in the main room of the house. Litter box furniture allows cat owners to hide the box away. Litter box furniture also gives cats a bit of privacy and can even help keep odors from spreading. There are cleverly designed furniture pieces that look like cabinets, cupboards, benches and other items of household furniture, but they conceal cat litter boxes. There are also some that have compartments for storing litter bags, scoops, bags and other cat litter accessories.

Cat litter box furniture styles

Litter box furniture should match a home’s style and complement other home decor. The wide variety of colors, finishes and styles of cat litter box furniture available make it easy to find one that matches the look of any home. Regardless of the aesthetic of the home, there is sure to be an option to suit it, whether it be a planter litter box topped with faux greenery, a small end table or a large storage bench.

People who live in small spaces or keep their litter boxes in small rooms should look for a litter box that can serve multiple purposes. For instance, a piece of furniture that uses the top to store decorative items and place the litter box inside.

Measurements and size considerations for cat litter box furniture

Ensure the cat can fit in the opening before buying litter box furniture. Be sure to measure the litter box itself to determine if it will fit inside. Or make plans to purchase a new litter box of the correct size. Be aware that some litter box enclosures have openings several inches above the ground. Kittens, cats with joint issues or older cats may have difficulty with high litter box openings.

What to look for in a quality cat litter box furniture

Litter box furniture with storage

Litter box furniture often comes with a compartment for a scoop and a bag of litter. There are even types with extra features, such as scratch pads or silicone mats that keep litter dust from tracking. Homeowners can choose from a variety of styles. Making sure it is comfortable for the cat when it uses it is the most significant consideration.

Litter box furniture types

Cat litter boxes can be hidden in various types of furniture, such as benches, cabinets and faux plants.​​ Depending on the room of the house, a specific type of furniture may be appropriate. These furniture types are also available in different sizes.

Decor style for litter box furniture

When choosing cat litter box furniture, consider the furniture design and home decor aesthetic. There are pieces of litter furniture that don’t necessarily fit into a specific decor style, and there are also pieces that are highly styled. Among the most popular designs for litter boxes are modern, boho, farmhouse, rustic, vintage and antique styles.

How much you can expect to spend on cat litter box furniture

Depending upon the size, design aesthetic and quality of material, expect to spend somewhere between $50-$200 dollars on cat litter box furniture.

Cat litter box furniture FAQ

What are the worst places for cat litter box furniture?

A. When a kitty feels vulnerable, a well-lit space boosts their comfort level, despite their superior sight in the dark. It is therefore imperative not to place litter box furniture in a dark area. It is also important to put the litter box away from loud or high-traffic areas, such as the foyer or kitchen. A cat may also be turned off from a certain area if there is noise from an appliance such as a washer, dryer or wall heater. Basements may be tempting places to keep litter boxes in larger homes; however, this may not be the most suitable option for all cats.

What are the best places for cat litter box furniture?

A. Since bathrooms are usually quiet, they make suitable options for cat litter boxes. It’s easy to keep bathroom floors clean with litter box furniture, especially those that get wet frequently. Having a litter box in the living room can also be a smart idea. A litter box designed to look like a cabinet is a popular choice for living rooms. A spare bedroom is another great option and can also be easily converted into a cat room with litter box furniture, kitty trees and cozy beds.

What is the best cat litter box furniture to buy?

Top cat litter box furniture

GOOD LIFE USA Modern Wood Pet Crate Cat Washroom

What you need to know: This is a multifunctional piece of furniture that hides a litter box and can be used as a table with waterproof paint and a solid wood frame.

What you’ll love: This litter box comes with a cat scratch pad that is conveniently placed next to the front entrance to prevent litter from escaping.

What you should consider: Assembly is required and some find the process difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cat litter box furniture for the money

Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Litter Box

What you need to know: A fun and creative way to hide a litter box, this faux planter designed to look like a real clay pot holds a large capacity litter box.

What you’ll love: This hidden litter box planter was designed for large cats and multi-cat households and contains a filtered ventilation system that works to control dust and odor.

What you should consider: The leaves are potentially dangerous to cats that chew or play with the detachable plastic pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

THE REFINED FELINE Cat Litter Box Enclosure Cabinet

What you need to know: This is a modern-style mahogany color cat litter box cabinet with a hidden litter tray and reversible entryway.

What you’ll love: The modern style of the real wood grain walls and the top storage drawer elevates the look of this litter box furniture.

What you should consider: A carbon odor filter, litter box-liner and matching litter-catcher are all sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

