Practical, fun or both?

Having a hard time figuring out what to gift a pet owner? Most pet owners love their animal companions more than anything, so really, anything that makes life more manageable or fun for them as pet owners is an excellent gift in our book.

However, if you’re having trouble narrowing it down, we have the best gift ideas for pet owners who will appreciate your thoughtfulness. For example, we’ve got a Texsens Pet Backpack Carrier for those who travel with their pets and a Furbo Dog Camera for cautious owners who want to keep an eye on their furry companion when they’re not home. We’ve got plenty of other great gift ideas, too, including treat dispensers, dog pillows and carpet cleaners.

Best dog beds

This basket bed is as stylish as it is comfortable, and your pet will love relaxing on it day or night. Dried palm leaves are intricately woven into the sturdy frame, and the fluffy animal-print insert makes this basket the perfect place for your pet to nap.

If you’re looking for something your pet will love to rest on, this pillow is worth a look. Unlike traditional dog beds that cradle them, this pillow gives them maximum mobility so they can easily accommodate themselves. It has a water-repellant cover, shredded foam cushioning and a tough exterior that can withstand biting, chewing and scratching.

Your pet will love this 30-inch dog bed thanks to its 7-inch-tall bolster that lets them burrow and cuddle up, giving them a calming sense of security. It has a high loft, contains high-density polyfill for superior support and comfort, and can accommodate dogs weighing up to 45 pounds.

Best dog clothes

Those who want their loyal furry companion to look as stylish as they do will love this knit dog sweater. It has a soft, breathable design that’s not too thick, making it suitable for all-season wear, and the cowl-neck offers an oversized fit for comfort, which can be folded or bunched.

MoonDreamStudioArt is a creator that sells fantastic items like this custom embroidered dog hoodie on Etsy. It’s a personalized one-line sweatshirt that reflects your dog’s personality and keeps your pet warm during the cold-weather season. The sweatshirt available in several colors, and there are eight standard fonts to choose from, but you can also provide the creator with a custom font.

Dog shoes can prolong the time between your dog’s last bath and its next one and help you maintain your clean home. These dog shoes expand with a wide split-seam opening and have two adjustable, reflective straps for a snug fit. The rugged anti-slip sole provides excellent traction, durability and protection from debris.

Dog paws need tender loving care, just like the rest of them. These fun socks, made from “nylon, polyester and love,” can be customized with your pooch’s perfect pout.

Best dog crates and carriers

Some dog cages and crates can make your pet feel claustrophobic, but this crate has a vertical design to make it feel right at home. It’s made with a durable steel frame, has a removable ceiling that converts the crate into a playpen for puppies, and can be customized with four configurable doors. Plus, the removable tray makes it easy to clean.

Who did it first, Paris Hilton or Reese Witherspoon in “Legally Blonde”? We can’t quite recall who originated the trend of walking around with a tiny pup in a handbag, but if that’s what you’re going for, you and your pet will love the Maxbone City Carrier. It has a cotton canvas body with a removable faux sherpa lining and gunmetal hardware for a modern look.

If you’re looking for a comfortable way to keep your puppy or kitten with you wherever you go, you’ll want to check out this backpack carrier. The mesh design ensures they have plenty of ventilation, and the chest buckles reduce the weight burden and prevent shoulder straps from shifting as you walk.

Best dog bowls and feeders

Keeping your pet well hydrated is crucial for its health, but it can be challenging while you’re both on the go. This container solves that problem and lets you and your pet drink from the same source since the anti-slip base can be used as a dog bowl. All you need to do is screw it off and pour your dog some water to keep it hydrated.

This vacuum-insulated, leakproof water bottle for humans has a dog bowl attached to the bottom. It’s available in a variety of colors, such as pink, blue, white and black. It holds about 37 ounces.

Few things are as stressful and worrisome as knowing your beloved pet’s food may have run out while you’re gone, but with an automatic dog feeder, you’ll likely never have to worry about that again. This pet feeder can be programmed ahead of time to dispense your pet’s food, set appropriate portions and record a voice message for up to 10 seconds.

Best pet storage products

Training your dog is crucial for good behavior; you’ll want to reward that with a treat or two occasionally. This dog-treat training pouch has a mesh pocket for keeping snacks for your pet handy and other compartments for storing toys and accessories. It can be worn with a removable waistband, shoulder strap or belt clip.

If you’re going on a trip with your furry companion, you’ll want to keep all their essentials and accessories on hand and well organized. This bag is large enough to hold food, bowls, leashes, toys and pickup bags, and the wide opening makes it easy to take things out or store them.

Rather than keeping your pet’s food in its original packaging, we recommend storing it in a container to keep it fresh. This storage container has a 25-liter capacity, an airtight seal, a magnetic lid-mounted scoop and a lock-tight handle to prevent pets from opening it.

Best vacuums for pet hair

Grooming your pet can be expensive, but it’s essential to keep up with it to keep it and your home clean. However, with this pet grooming vacuum, you can do it yourself and save money on groomers. It has five tools, including brushes and clippers to tame your dog’s fur and four length guards.

You probably love your pet more than anything, but you likely loathe all the hair they drop and leave scattered around your home. This vacuum is highly efficient at lifting pet hair and works on carpet, upholstery and hard floors. MultiFlex technology lets you get to hard-to-reach areas, and the battery lasts up to 60 minutes.

This kit has everything you need to trim and groom your dog’s fur. It has four combo guards of varying lengths, two grooming brushes and clippers. Plus, the low-noise operational design makes pets feel at ease, and the vacuum collects 99% of pet hair for easy cleanup.

More of the best pet cleaning products

With this waste disposal system, you won’t have to smell unpleasant kitty-litter odor. It holds up to 14 days’ worth of kitty litter, and the refill bag has a multi-layer film to trap odor for up to eight weeks. The compact design makes it suitable for bathrooms and underneath kitchen sinks.

Those who are fed up with plucking pet hair from their clothing can get it done quickly with this hair-remover roller. It’s effective for removing lint, cat hair and dog hair, and the extra-sticky adhesive ensures that you pick up every strand of hair from clothing, upholstery and other soft surfaces. Plus, it has a reusable design since, unlike other rollers, it doesn’t use tape.

We love our furry friends, but being a pet owner means you’ll have to deal with messes in your home. This multipurpose carpet cleaner has a portable design and is excellent at removing spots and stains from carpets, upholstery and car interiors. The hose is self-cleaning and has a tool designed to eliminate tough stains.

Clean your dog’s paws anywhere with this portable dog paw cleaner. It’s suitable for medium dogs with 2.5- to 3.5-inch-wide paws and has gentle silicone bristles for removing dirt and mud from your dog’s claws and paws. All you need to do is add water, insert the paw, twist it, remove it and dab it dry.

This broom and squeegee combo fur remover is excellent for removing pet hairs in your home. It’s a carpet brush that works like a magnet to attract cat and dog hairs and works on various surfaces, including carpets, tiles and windows. The telescopic handle is length-adjustable, and it’s easy to clean the head to remove hairs.

More of the best gifts for pet owners

If you’re taking your dog’s hygiene into your own hands, you’ll want this premium dog-washing starter kit to keep your pet looking, smelling and feeling clean for longer. This set includes an 80-pack of wipes, leave-in conditioner, cologne and wash. The gentle wash and conditioner moisturize your dog’s hair and skin, and you select the fragrance of the cologne.

Any dog lover appreciates high-quality dog-themed décor, making this dog pillow the perfect gift. It’s handmade from wool for a soft but old-fashioned look and feel, and there are several dog breeds to choose from for the design.

Dog lovers with an artistic side will love this coloring book. However, we also recommend it for those with a good sense of humor, as it features 35 creative designs with funny dog-shaming illustrations. Many of the designs are abstract, and the book is composed of 71 pages of high-quality, pure-white paper.

Keeping an eye on your dog while you’re away is a breeze with this dog camera. It offers a high-definition live view to monitor your pet, and two-way audio lets you interact with them. Plus, you can use the Furbo smartphone app to dispense a treat, and there’s an integrated barking detector that alerts you when your dog is barking.

What’s the best gift for a dog lover who also appreciates a good cup of coffee? We recommend this Grounds and Hounds Rescue Gift Pack, featuring three 6-ounce bags of 100% organic blends. You can choose from whole bean or ground options, and you’ll get a white or orange 14-ounce, dishwasher-safe mug and a tote bag.

Some dogs dread getting wet, but others want to bask in the cool water with their owner, especially in a pool when it’s hot during the summer. This dog raft is designed for small- to medium-sized dogs and has a reinforced fabric cover that can withstand paws and claws, and inner springs provide excellent support and stability so your dog always feels secure.

Wintertime can make walking your dog a total drag, but it’s still necessary for them to exercise and do their business. Bundling up goes without saying, but keeping your hands from freezing is much easier with a good pair of hand warmers. These provide up to 15 hours of heat on a full charge and offer three heat levels.

This dog wand is a fun way to spend quality time with your beloved pet and it helps keep them active and in shape. It comes with two plush toys that squeak and rattle to stimulate your dog’s natural hunting instincts, and it can be paired with agility kits to teach your pet tricks or train them with commands.

These towels make cleaning after your furry companion a breeze. They’re excellent for wiping away spills, picking up pet hair and cleaning messes. They’re ultra-soft and can be washed and reused up to 200 times. Plus, they’re machine-washable, dishwasher-safe and 100% compostable.

Owning a pet can make the air in your home feel and smell musty, making this air purifier an excellent gift for pet owners with smaller homes. The four-stage filtration system captures and eliminates up to 99. 97% of particles in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens, and the sensor lets you know how clean your air is.

