Which mica powder is best?

Mica powder is a versatile substance that has been in use for decades, loved by artists and craft makers of all forms. It’s made from a stone called muscovite that’s ground to form a powder, then oxidized to reflect different colors with pearl-like or shimmery effects. Mica powder is used for its deep hues to add vibrancy to artwork ranging from paintings to clay and even to cosmetic products.

For a powder with a variety of colors and high-quality effects, the Smalltongue Mica Powder For Epoxy Resin is a great choice.

What to know before you buy mica powder

Quantity

Mica powder is highly pigmented, so a little goes a long way. Not all art mediums hold powder equally well (think of the difference between paper and clay), so the amount of mica powder you need varies based on the material you’re using it with. To avoid miscalculation, test the powder by smearing a pinch of it on the medium you’re using to see how well it responds to the powder.

Nature

Although mica powder is obtained from a natural mineral, there are also synthesized forms made from magnesium aluminum silicate sheets. Synthesized mica mimics the natural powder but may lack the natural-looking particles and vibrancy obtained from pure mica. While organic mica powder is considered a better option, you can use synthetic mica powder as a substitute for its equally lustrous effects.

Particle size

Depending on the method and consistency of grinding, mica powder comes in different particle sizes. Mica powders with smaller particle sizes are best for adding color to cosmetic products such as eye shadows, lipsticks or powders due to their fine nature. Those with larger particle sizes are best used for artwork such as painting and DIY projects using clay, epoxy resin and other materials.

What to look for in quality mica powder

Finish

Mica powder of high quality has a bright appearance that can either have a shiny metallic finish or a pearl opaque finish when added to other materials. If you obtain a dull or matte finish from your mica powder, it is possible that it’s low quality or has been mixed with low-quality materials.

Nontoxic

High-quality mica powder is organic, so it’s safe to use in both cosmetic and non-cosmetic products. Even synthesized mica products are nontoxic and hypoallergenic as long as they are not contaminated with asbestos or other harmful chemicals. If your mica powder causes an allergic skin reaction, it’s an indication of low quality or added chemicals.

Suspension

High-quality mica powders have no added substances, so they have good suspension qualities.

A good way to test if foreign substances have been added to your powder is by mixing it into a small amount of water. Pure mica powder suspends in water, so its particles mix in the water but don’t dissolve. If left alone, the powder should separate from the liquid and sink to the bottom or rise to the top. Low-quality or impure mica powder has poor suspension due to the addition of filler substances such as talcum powder or calcium carbonate.

Long-lasting

The hues and effects mica powder adds to other materials are bright and long-lasting. With low-quality mica powder, the powder’s luminous or shimmery effects fade or dull in intensity over time. When incorporated into other materials, good mica powder can be used with a binding agent to make it blend in well and hold fast to any medium it’s added to.

How much you can expect to spend on mica powder

Depending on the quantity, it costs about $8 to $30.

Mica powder FAQ

Is there a difference between mica powder and pigment powder?

A. Yes. Mica powders are oxidized to give them their color while pigment powders are already in highly concentrated forms of color.

Can I use eyeshadow as mica powder?

A. Yes, you can. When working with art supplies such as polymer clay, eyeshadow can be used as a substitute for mica powder.

Can I mix different mica powders to create new colors?

A. Yes, you can mix a variety of mica powders to create any effect you want. However, they should have similar particle sizes for a uniform result.

What’s the best mica powder to buy?

Top mica powder

Smalltongue Mica Powder for Epoxy Resin

What you need to know: This is a high-quality, cruelty-free vegan mica powder set with 36 beautiful colors.

What you’ll love: It’s odorless and has long-lasting vibrancy. The absence of irritants and harmful chemicals in its ingredients makes it gentle on the skin and good in cosmetic products. Its colors also have beautiful metallic finishes.

What you should consider: The way it’s packaged may lead to spills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mica powder for the money

Htvront Mica Powder for Epoxy Resin

What you need to know: This set has powders in 26 gorgeous colors that come in cute sealed bags and a nice box for storage.

What you’ll love: It includes a tiny spoon to carefully measure out your mica and the sealed bags are clearly labeled for easy identification. It also has a wide range of colors that are fun and sparkly with glow-in-the-dark effects. It is perfect for jewelry, resin art and cosmetic products.

What you should consider: The sealed bags are not spill-proof, and you might have to consider alternative storage options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Littarby Mica Powder

What you need to know: These are high-quality cosmetic-grade mica powders in shake-and-pour jars.

What you’ll love: Its colors are made with a formula that doesn’t leave pigment stains on your skin when mixing them. It comes in 21 vibrant colors that have a lustrous shimmer effect. The shake-and-pour jars are spill-proof, convenient and easy to use.

What you should consider: It only comes in small sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.