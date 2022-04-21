Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
48°
Fort Wayne
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Veterans Voices
Positively Fort Wayne
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
Fort Wayne’s Remarkable Women 2022
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
WANE Newsletters
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Gala raises thousands to grant wishes for kids
Video
Employee must repay $23K after school’s mistake
Video
goodMRKT celebrates 1 year anniversary
Video
Man loses $82K in car sale scam
Video
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Closings Sign-Up Form
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Sunday Spotlight
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
Horoscopes
At the Library
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Fencing
Best invisible fence
Top Fencing Headlines
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Man not guilty of trying to kill girlfriend
Community mourns loss of 4 kids lost in house fire
FWPD: Trio had a meat-stealing scheme
Investigation ongoing in fire that killed 4 kids
Lewis Street Grill owner arrested after raid
Don't Miss
Woman retrieving phone falls into outdoor toilet
Video: Semi narrowly misses school bus
Home’s listing photo contains risque bedroom sign
4 planets visible in a line in the sky this week
Sandwich chain offers discount for ‘high’ customers