Which Stanley tumbler is best?

When you’re on the go, your tumbler is probably going with you. Whether you’re drinking coffee, water, tea or even a smoothie, you need a reliable tumbler. It’s got to be durable, practical and keep beverages a steady temperature for long periods.

Stanley makes a lot of travel products for food and beverage storage as well as camp cookware, but it also has an impressive line of tumblers. From ones made for hiking to those designed for kicking back and relaxing, there’s something for everyone. Check out the Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Water Jug for an extra-large tumbler that holds more than the average water bottle.

What to know before you buy a Stanley tumbler

Construction

Stanley tumblers are made of durable stainless steel. Stanley uses 18/8 steel, which resists corrosion and rust. The tumblers are sustainable and free of potentially harmful bisphenol A, with double-wall vacuum seal insulation.

Each tumbler has a hard plastic or a soft, easy-to-grip silicone exterior that comes in a wide variety of colors. The tops are leak-proof and removable. Most Stanley tumblers keep beverages hot for one and a half to seven hours, cold for five to 16 hours and iced for 20 to 60 hours.

Handle

There are three types of handles for a Stanley insulated tumbler, depending on the style you select.

Side handle : This comfort-grip handle has an ergonomic design and is built into the tumbler’s body.

: This comfort-grip handle has an ergonomic design and is built into the tumbler’s body. Folding handle : This handle is built into the lid so you can carry the tumbler from the top. The handle is on hinges and folds to the side when you’re not carrying it and want a drink.

: This handle is built into the lid so you can carry the tumbler from the top. The handle is on hinges and folds to the side when you’re not carrying it and want a drink. No handle: This sleek design is compact and efficient. Soft silicone makes it easy to grip the tumbler, but it can still be more difficult to carry if you have smaller hands.

Size

The smallest travel tumbler holds 14 to 17 ounces but the standard tumbler holds 20 to 30 ounces. A few of the larger models can hold 40 to 64 ounces.

The wine tumblers are about half the size of the standard tumbler. Each has a capacity of about 10 ounces.

What to look for in a quality Stanley tumbler

Reusable straw

To maintain sustainability, a number of Stanley tumblers feature a flip straw built into the lid. Others come with a reusable straw that is not attached to the tumbler and can be washed separately after use. Reusable straws help reduce plastic straw waste and the flip straw is particularly functional, as you never have to worry about losing it.

Rotating cover

A rotating cover is convenient, leak-resistant and easy to use. It features a bar in the center that rotates to open or cover the drink hole, plus a straw opening that snaps shut to avoid splashing. The deign is sleek, simple and doesn’t add much height to the top of the bottle.

Travel-friendly base

A narrow base ensures that the tumbler will fit in a car or lawn-chair cupholder. The tumbler retains a wide body so you can still fill it sufficiently, narrowing only at the bottom.

How much you can expect to spend on a Stanley tumbler

Most travel and standard tumblers cost $20 to $50. Single wine tumblers cost about $15 to $20.

Stanley tumbler FAQ

What is double-wall vacuum-seal insulation?

A. This means that the tumbler has two stainless steel interior walls, separated by a wall of air. This air helps keep the drink at its desired temperature longer.

Are Stanley tumblers dishwasher-safe?

A. Most are, but always check the label to make sure. The reusable straws that come with some of the tumblers are also dishwasher-safe, but you still might want to hand-wash them.

Does Stanley sell replacement straws?

A. You can purchase a set of four reusable straws separately if you want extras or need a replacement. Like the tumblers, these straws are BPA-free. They’re designed to fit a 40-ounce tumbler, but do not bend.

What’s the best Stanley tumbler to buy?

Top Stanley tumbler

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Water Jug

What you need to know: This stainless steel tumbler has a folding handle and built-in flip straw, and comes in two extra-large sizes.

What you’ll love: It keeps drinks chilled for up to 20 hours and iced for up to 60 hours. It comes in nine colors, all with a stainless steel base. There’s a 40-ounce and a 64-ounce size. It’s durable, BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: If you tip it over, it might leak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Stanley tumbler for the money

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

What you need to know: Available in 20- and 30-ounce sizes, this stainless steel tumbler has a silicone exterior, folding handle and built-in flip straw.

What you’ll love: It keeps drinks chilled for up to 12 hours and iced for up to 48 hours. It comes in 13 colors. It’s BPA-free, easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. It has a narrow base for cupholders and the silicone provides a secure grip when you hold it from the side.

What you should consider: The edges have been known to get dented.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler

What you need to know: This 40-ounce stainless steel tumbler has a silicone exterior and ergonomic side handle, and comes with a reusable straw.

What you’ll love: It keeps beverages hot for 7 hours, chilled for 11 hours and iced for 48 hours. It’s durable and dishwasher-safe, with a narrow base that fits most cupholders. The rotating lid is clear so you can see how much of your drink is left.

What you should consider: It is not as leak-proof as it could be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

