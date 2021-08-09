Best Breville waffle maker

Though it’s extremely tempting, don’t lift the lid to check on your waffle during cooking. Instead, try out a test waffle in advance to dial in the perfect cooking time.

Breville waffle maker buying guide

Waffles might just be the perfect breakfast comfort food. They’re warm and crispy, smell fantastic when being cooked and can be made savory or sweet. Unlike pancakes, though, you can’t make waffles in any old pan. You need dedicated equipment for them, and for most modern homes, that means an electric waffle maker.

Ideally, a waffle maker should have plenty of settings and be able to cook all kinds of waffles, from classic to Belgian to buttermilk. The Breville BWM620XL Smart Waffle Pro 2-Slice is one such appliance with that versatility. It also has several other smart features, like an overflow moat and “a bit more” button, to make creating the perfect waffle an effortless task.

What to know before you buy a Breville waffle maker

How many waffles do you want to make at a time?

Breville waffle makers are limited in the number of waffles they can make at one time. Some models only make two, while others are designed to cook four at once. The former is best for making breakfast for just one or two people, and the latter is better for cooking for families or groups of people. It is worth noting, that if you put even just a touch too much batter in a Breville waffle maker, you may end up with one large waffle, rather than two or four separate ones. If this happens, simply bend them slightly to break them apart on the lines.

What shape do you want your waffles to be?

Though not important to most people, some may desire to make waffles of a particular shape. This may simply be a preference, for aesthetic purposes, or it might be based on a more practical reason, such as making a sandwich where the shape of the waffle matches that of other ingredients. When it comes to Breville waffle makers, you have the choice of square or circular models.

Features to look for in a quality Breville waffle maker

Darkness settings

Not everyone likes their waffles to the same doneness. Some prefer them dark and very crispy, while others like them a bit softer and golden. The more darkness settings a waffle maker has, the more precise control you’ll have over the doneness of your waffles. Some models also feature a manual option that will continue cooking until you decide to open the lid.

Waffle IQ

Along with darkness settings, some Breville waffle makers have the company’s Waffle IQ feature. These models constantly monitor the temperature of the plates and adjust the cooking time based on the type of waffle to ensure that each one comes out perfectly browned, no matter how many you cook in a row.

“A bit more” button

This button adds just a little extra cooking time to the standard settings for those people who like their waffles just a touch darker or crispier, but not enough so to warrant a jump to the next darkness setting.

Nonstick cooking surface

All Breville waffle makers have nonstick cooking surfaces. This serves two purposes. It ensures that the waffles release easily after they have finished cooking, and it makes the plates easy to clean.

Overflow moat

It is not uncommon to accidentally pour a bit too much batter into a waffle maker. With some models, this can mean a mess of batter either all over the counter or dripping down the sides of the machine. Breville fixes this problem by adding an overflow moat that catches excess batter so it doesn’t make a mess.

How much can you expect to spend on a Breville waffle maker

Breville is known for making high-end appliances, and so they unsurprisingly sport high price tags. The most affordable Breville waffle makers start around $125, and their most advanced models cost up to $400.

Breville waffle maker FAQ

How do you clean a Breville waffle maker?

A. Though it may seem difficult due to the deep grooves, the nonstick cooking plates of Breville waffle makers are actually very easy to clean. You simply unplug your appliance and wait until the plates have cooled down enough until they are just warm to the touch. Then take a damp cloth and wipe down the interior, removing any baked-on batter in the process. Afterwards, wipe with a dry cloth and let it air dry before putting it away.

Can I make pancakes in a Breville waffle maker?

A. Waffle and pancake batters are very similar, and in many cases people use them interchangeably. This means the biggest difference is in how they are cooked, with pancakes requiring a flat surface, and waffles needing a surface with deep grooves. Currently, no Breville waffle makers come with flat plates, so you cannot use them to cook pancakes.

What is the best Breville waffle maker to buy?

Top Breville waffle maker

Breville BWM620XL Smart Waffle Pro 2-Slice

What you need to know: This high-tech option takes all the guesswork out of cooking the perfect waffle.

What you’ll love: It automatically adjusts its cooking time based on the type of waffle, and it also features 12 manual settings for those who want total control over how brown their waffles get.

What you should consider: It cooks only two waffles at a time, which may not be enough for families.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Breville waffle maker for the money

Breville BWM520XL No-Mess Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This simple-to-use appliance makes classic circle waffles quickly.

What you’ll love: Its even heat distribution ensures that waffles are evenly crispy from edge to edge. Plus, it takes up less counter space than many other four-slice models.

What you should consider: It’s not deep enough for Belgian waffles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sur la Table and Wayfair.

Worth checking out

Breville BWM640XL Smart 4-Slice Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This four-slice model is ideal for feeding several people at once and can perfectly cook all kinds of waffles.

What you’ll love: It automatically starts the cook timer when you close the lid so there is little chance of accidentally overcooking a waffle. Many will also appreciate the “a bit more” button for those times you want to get your waffles just a little darker.

What you should consider: It is very expensive and may not be worth the cost unless you make large batches of waffles regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

