Which 27-inch wall oven is best?

Wall ovens are installed somewhere between shoulder and eye level for maximum convenience. When your oven is mounted this high, you can easily check on what’s cooking inside, too. Using a wall oven is easier on the cook’s back than stooping over to use the oven in a freestanding range.

The Cafe 27-Inch Smart Double Electric Wall Oven with Convection is an excellent choice. It has a cooking assistant that automatically sets times and temperatures from a scrollable list on the touchscreen.

What to know before you buy a 27-inch wall oven

Wall ovens come in three standard widths: 24, 27 and 30 inches. Typically smaller than freestanding ranges, they are built into your cabinetry, giving your kitchen a sleek, finished look.

You will need a separate cooktop

Where a range is a freestanding appliance that combines an oven and a cooktop, a separate cooktop gives you more choices of size, burner and controls. Another advantage of separate ovens and cooktops is that they can be placed in separate areas. This is a huge help when more than one person does the cooking, because each has their own work zone. This eliminates a common bottleneck and gives your kitchen a better traffic flow.

Space

Wall ovens give you more cabinet space above and below your oven while letting you configure your kitchen space exactly as you want it. Keep in mind that wall ovens need to have landing space next to them. Landing space is the flat surface where you can safely place the hot pots and pans you take out of your wall oven.

Controls

Digital controls are the most popular, but some cooks prefer physical knobs and switches. Digital controls provide a cleaner look while knobs are much easier to use and maintain.

What to look for in a quality 27-inch wall oven

Smart oven

More and more people are converting to smart kitchens. When your appliances are connected to your tablets and smartphones via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can control them remotely as well as be safer, more efficient and more precise. When tied into Alexa and other personal assistants, you can run your oven using only your voice.

Double oven

If you do a lot of cooking, baking and roasting, choose a double oven. Bakers especially enjoy having double wall ovens so one can be used exclusively for baking fresh bread. Keep in mind that your ovens do not have to be the same size and design or have the same features. Double ovens are typically stacked one above the other.

Convection

Convection ovens heat more quickly, and because they are more efficient, they use about 20% less electricity than a traditional oven. Convection wall ovens circulate hot air with internal fans to cook the food more evenly, too.

Self-cleaning

Cleaning any oven is a chore few enjoy. Choose a self-cleaning oven, set the controls and walk away.

Built-in temperature probe

No more opening the oven door to check on the temperature of what’s inside — it’s displayed on the oven door.

How much you can expect to spend on a 27-inch wall oven

The price range is extreme, driven by the amount and type of features built into them. Single wall ovens cost $600-$3,500. Double-wall ovens cost $1,400-$8,000.

27-inch wall oven FAQ

Should I buy my wall oven and cooktop from the same manufacturer?

A. Because they are not connected in any way, pairing them is not necessary. When you are open to choosing a wall oven and cooktop made by different companies, you have more opportunities to find ones that meet your cooking needs. When you buy both from the same manufacturer, though, you may get an attractive package deal.

Why does the cooling fan keep running after the oven is shut off?

A. Thermostats and sensors keep the fan running until the temperature around the controls is cool enough to be safe for the electronic components.

What’s the best 27-inch wall oven to buy?

Top 27-inch wall oven

Cafe 27-Inch Smart Double Electric Wall Oven With Convection

What you need to know: This sleekly styled 5-cubic-foot oven has no visible buttons or knobs, and the 7-inch full-color display lights up only when the oven is on.

What you’ll love: Use the Cafe Kitchen app to control it from anywhere. The built-in cooking assistant automatically sets cooking times and temperatures from a scrollable list on the touchscreen. The roller rack is specially designed to make it easy to remove heavy dishes, and the handle doubles as a towel rack.

What you should consider: It has only two cooking racks.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top 27-inch wall oven for the money

Frigidaire Electric Wall Oven and Cooktop Package

What you need to know: You get a 27-inch wall oven and a 30-inch electric cooktop.

What you’ll love: The oven has a 3.8-cubic-foot capacity with even-baking technology and variable broiler temperature control. The 30-by-21-inch smooth glass cooktop has five heating elements, and the 3,200-watt element boils water in under three minutes. The oven and cooktop are both made of stainless steel.

What you should consider: The cooktop can feel overcrowded when you use large pots and pans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GE 27-Inch Electric Smart Wall Oven

What you need to know: This Wi-Fi-enabled stainless steel oven uses a convection fan and a third heating element for faster, more even cooking.

What you’ll love: You can preheat and monitor this 4.3-cubic-foot oven from anywhere with GE’s SmartHQ app. The intuitive glass touch-control panel is backlit and easy to read and use. The 10-pass bake element — shaped so it passes through the oven 10 times — is hidden behind an easy-wipe surface, and the eight-pass broiler delivers even browning from edge to edge.

What you should consider: Some buyers say the oven takes longer to preheat than they had expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

