As temperatures rise in the warmer months, it can feel like a desperate battle to block out the heat and keep your home comfortably cool. Relying on air conditioning can be both expensive and environmentally detrimental. However, using a fan as a replacement for or in addition to your air conditioner can help your wallet and your conscience. Tower fans, in particular, save space and money while being more low-profile and silent than other fans.

How does a tower fan work?

Whether you want to supply extra cold air to rooms in your house or you want to make sure your patio or outdoor seating stays cool, a tower fan is a solid choice. Most have small blades that suck air in through the back, funnel it up through the slim tower and release the air with force out the front. They are normally between 2 and 4 feet tall and slim enough to fit in corners and small spaces. They increase your air circulation and help keep you cool with minimal noise and energy costs.

Bladeless tower fans

Bladeless tower fans rank as the top option for quiet, efficient cooling, but the name is misleading. They do, in fact, have nine blades aligned on a frame within the tower which pull air into the machine. The air gets sucked through the tower via a tube, providing a constant stream of air with minimal noise. The only downside to bladeless tower fans is the price typically being higher.

Tower vs. other fans

Other types of fans, such as desk fans or box fans, tend to be round- or square-shaped. Tower fans are slim, standalone units. They can both sit on furniture or surfaces such as countertops. Tower fans are also placeable in corners, hallways or other spaces to maximize airflow. They also don’t get in your way and are quieter.

Safe design

Regular fans with exposed blades present a cutting risk. The design of tower fans makes it nearly impossible to get your finger or another part of your body stuck in one. Whether you have little ones in the house, curious pets or a history of being accident-prone, you can rest assured.

What to look for in a quality tower fan

Tower fans with low watt usage save you money by increasing air circulation in your home for a fraction of the cost of running air conditioning.

Most fans include oscillation, which aids in spreading the air around your room.

Many fans offer electronic controls, so you can turn your unit on or off with a remote instead of having to deal with it manually.

Most tower fans have speed settings that let you control the level of airflow.

Some fans have washable filters to make cleaning your unit easier.

Certain models include aromatherapy options, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, heaters and even air purifiers. However, these tend to add to the final price.

Top tower fan

Vornado Whole Room Tower Air Circulator

What you need to know: This is suitable for large spaces since it can cover areas of up to 100 feet away.

What you’ll love: It has low watt usage, a high-efficiency rating and a small environmental footprint. It has multiple speed and energy settings.

What you should consider: It doesn’t oscillate but is powerful enough to push air through the room without this feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tower fan for the money

Arctic-Pro Oscillating Tower Fan

What you need to know: You get the power of a high-quality tower fan at a lower cost with this simple but effective unit.

What you’ll love: This model offers three speeds. It has a Night Mode to maximize energy efficiency during the evening, and it oscillates to spread air. It comes with remote control.

What you should consider: It needs assembly and the construction is tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tower fan for outdoor cooling

Lasko YF202 Oscillating Outdoor Tower Fan

What you need to know: This weather-resistant fan fits perfectly on a patio, covered porch or other outdoor space to keep you cool.

What you’ll love: It can be left outside. It has four fan speeds and oscillates. Its power cord is grounded with a circuit interrupter for safe outside use.

What you should consider: It isn’t built for indoor use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top bladeless tower fan

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 HEPA Air Refresher and Fan

What you need to know: Dyson innovated the bladeless fan market and offers some of the best models, including this air-purifying tower fan.

What you’ll love: A timer, ten speeds and oscillation features come with this unit. It also includes a HEPA filter to clean air while you keep cool.

What you should consider: It’s pricey compared to other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top quiet tower fan

Honeywell QuietSet Tower Fan

What you need to know: Chill your space quietly with this subtle unit.

What you’ll love: This oscillating fan has five speed settings, a white noise option and a timer. Users love how silent it is when in use.

What you should consider: Some users think the control pad is too bright to comfortably use at night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top midrange tower fan

Lasko Wind Curve 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan

What you need to know: This easy-to-move fan offers a well-balanced range of features.

What you’ll love: This fan oscillates and moves at three speeds. It’s not as pricey as similar models. It makes little noise and has strong suction, making it good for rooms large and small.

What you should consider: The build isn’t as durable as comparable units.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Micayla Mead writes for BestReviews.

