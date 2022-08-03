Some albums have space for notes, so you can write where or when you took the photo or who’s in it, which could be useful for future generations.

Which photo albums are best?

Most photos taken today are stored on phones or in the cloud, but photo albums are great for keeping precious snaps safe. Many people are more likely to regularly look at photos kept in an album, reliving fun days and meaningful memories.

The right album is important whether you want to store old family photos or physical copies of new photos.

What to look for in a photo album

Pocket or self-adhesive

You’ll find two main types of photo albums: pocket and self-adhesive.

These albums have pockets, into which you slip photos. They usually measure 4 by 6 inches, which is the standard size of a photo. While they’re convenient, you’re limited by the pockets’ size and orientation. Self-adhesive: Albums with self-adhesive pages let you display photos of any size in any orientation. While the sticky surface shouldn’t damage photos, you might not want to use it to store precious photos you don’t have another copy of, just in case.

Binding

You can find book-bound, spiral-bound or ring-bound albums. While book-bound options look great, the pages on spiral-bound versions stay open more easily. Ring-bound albums let you slip in extra sheets and rearrange the pages.

Capacity

Photo albums only have limited capacities. Some are small and hold just 50 to 100 photos, while others are large, with space for more than 1,000 photos. In some cases, a smaller capacity is better. For instance, if you want a dedicated album for one special event or day out.

Acid-free pages

Some paper contains acids that fade and damage photos over time. Albums with acid-free pages keep photos in great condition, even over decades. If you’re hoping to pass down your photo albums to younger generations of your family, you should opt for an acid-free album.

Front window

Some albums have a front window you can slide a photo into, so it’s visible on the closed front cover. Not only does this look good, but you can also use a photo that’s representative of what’s inside, which is great for themed albums.

Best pocket photo albums

Pioneer Photo Albums Fabric Frame Cover Photo Album

This fabric-covered album has a front frame to hold one photo and space for 200 4-by-6-inch photos inside. There’s a memo area next to each pocket so you can write notes.

Artmag Photo Picture Album

With its faux leather cover, this album looks elegant and comes in various colors, including dark green, red, black and brown. You can pick from six sizes. The smallest holds 50 photos and the largest holds 1,000.

Potricher Linen Hardcover Photo Album

The classic book-binding and linen cover make this a stylish choice. It comes in 15 colors, including black, purple and beige. You can also pick either a 600- or 1,000-photo capacity.

Pioneer Photo Albums Three-Ring Photo Album

Thanks to the ring-bound design, you can add compatible extra pages and rearrange the order. It has space for 500 standard photos and comes in four solid colors and two designs.

Kiera Grace Modern Photo Albums

The simple, classic design means this album won’t look dated any time soon. It fits a total of 400 4-by-6-inch photos over 80 pages.

Best self-adhesive photo albums

Edian Self-Adhesive Photo Album

You can choose from 40- and 60-page versions, though the photo capacity depends on photo size and how you arrange them. One version has a deer design on the cover, and the other has a blue and pink ombre effect.

Pioneer Photo Albums Self-Stick Three-Ring Photo Album

The self-adhesive pages let you arrange photos however you choose and display photos of varying sizes. Due to the ring binding, you can add and rearrange pages, which some people find a handy feature.

Bitfire Self-Adhesive Photo Album

This album looks great thanks to its quilted-effect cover and front photo window. It has a total of 60 pages to arrange your photos however you choose.

Fun Sponsor Self-Adhesive Page Photo Album

With the words “our adventure book” on the front, it’s great for holding travel photos or snaps from other adventures with a special person. It has 40 pages and fits roughly 200 photos, depending on the size and arrangement.

Safe Deal Shop Self-Stick Photo Album

This self-adhesive faux-leather album comes in seven colors, including black, brown and red. It has 50 sheets and plenty of space to write notes.

