The best frames to proudly display your football jersey

A jersey frame is an excellent way to display your love for football proudly. Whether you want to show off an autographed jersey of your favorite player or preserve your old high school or college uniform, a jersey frame is what you need.

You can certainly keep your treasured jerseys safely tucked away in a drawer, but it’s better to show them off and keep them well-protected in a frame. The best frames are made with high-quality materials, keep your jersey safe and are easy to mount on a wall.

What to consider before buying a jersey frame

Size

Before you buy any jersey frame, it’s best to ensure it’s big enough to hold the jersey you want to put in it. Football jerseys tend to be larger than other sports, so you should look for one with a sufficient vertical length. As a rule of thumb, a frame case should be at least 30 inches long and 23 inches wide.

Flat vs. shadowbox frame

A flat jersey frame looks identical to a picture portrait and can typically hold one jersey. However, a shadowbox frame is more suitable if you want to display other memorabilia along with your sports uniform. A shadowbox frame is essentially a thicker flat frame, so it has more depth and room.

Display methods

Jersey frames come with mounting materials to you can hang them on a wall. Some only let you hang them vertically, but others can be positioned horizontally. The best frames come with a pin board and two hangers, one metal and the other wood, so you can display your jerseys in three ways.

What to look for in a quality jersey frame

Build quality

There are jersey frames made with cheap plastic materials, but for your most treasured uniforms or as a thoughtful gift, it’s best to get one made with premium wood. Wood gives it a sturdy build and a sophisticated look, which is only made better with a fine finish in the color of your choosing. Popular finishes include matte black and mahogany.

Security

Getting a frame with a lock is a good idea if you have a rare jersey or just want to keep any jersey safe. Some cases have anti-theft hinges, while others come with a key for opening and closing the door. A jersey frame with gold-plated anti-theft locks is the way to go for a premium look.

Ultraviolet protection

You don’t need to worry about UV protection if you want to hang your jersey frame in a basement or somewhere where the sun doesn’t shine. But if you keep your frame near a window, you will want the glass panel to offer UV protection to protect your jersey from fading.

Best jersey frames

High-end jersey frame cases

EBEYT MDF Solid Wood Jersey Case

Keep your jerseys protected from fading, and display them proudly in your home with this high-quality frame. The interior is lined with protective fabrics, and it has rustproof hinges and two serrated hooks for mounting it on the wall. Sold by Wayfair

Pinnacle Shadowbox Black Picture Frame

This frame measures approximately 40 by 30 inches, making it large enough to display a sports jersey and even a more oversized garment, such as a wedding dress and cheerleading uniform. It has a black finish, glass-resistant plexiglass and works vertically and horizontally. Sold by Kohl’s

Kinbor MDF Jersey Case

This jersey frame looks fantastic and keeps your treasured uniform or jersey well protected against dust and dirt. It has an acrylic panel and eco-friendly lacquer finish for a sophisticated look and comes with a key for locking the door. Sold by Wayfair

AmigosBR1 Jersey Case

This frame is made with anti-fade black finished wood and has a 92% transparency acrylic glass panel. It has a 98% UV-protection feature to protect your jersey from fading, two security locks and can be positioned in three ways. Sold by Wayfair

Jersey frames under $80

IHEIPYE Jersey Display Frame Case

This shatterproof frame is made with premium wood and has an anti-fade black matte finish. It has a velvet-like felt lining with two gold-plated anti-theft locks and can be displayed in three ways using the included hangers and pin board. Sold by Amazon

Pennzoni Jersey Display Case

This glossy black shadow jersey case has an ultraviolet acrylic front door and has pre-installed gator tooth hangers, so it’s ready to hang right out of the box. It’s made with solid hardwood basswood and a solid wood backer for durability. Sold by Etsy

JackCubeDesign Jersey Display Case

This handcrafted faux leather jersey frame has a traditional design for an elegant look and requires no assembly. It has a transparent acrylic door for easy access, two locks for added security and the interior has protective felt lining. Sold by Amazon

Snail Store Jersey Display Frame Case

This frame case is made with premium solid wood and has an elegant anti-fade mahogany finish. The panels are made of high-grade acrylic material and won’t yellow over time, and the interior is enveloped in 360-degree foam for optimal protection. Sold by Amazon

Jaxpety MDF+Solid Wood Jersey Case

This jersey case is excellent for displaying jerseys of almost any size. It has a high-quality wood and glass construction, a suspension on the rear for hanging and a lock on the frame to keep your jerseys from falling out. Sold by Wayfair

TidyMe Jersey Frame Display Case

Made with 100% solid wood, this jersey case is excellent for anyone looking to display their nostalgic uniforms and keep them in pristine condition. It’s made with solid wood, has a black matte finish and can be mounted in three different ways in minutes. Sold by Amazon

DisplayGifts Jersey Display Frame Case

This solid wood frame will keep your jersey safe and display it in an elegant case featuring a matte black finish. It includes a hanger and a pin board to mount it in two ways, and the 3.5-millimeter acrylic glass protects it from dust and dirt. Sold by Amazon

