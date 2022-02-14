Which spring wreath is best?

Today, wreaths are more than just Christmas decorations. They’re popular in the fall, especially around Halloween and Thanksgiving, made from trees, pine cones, flowers, fruits, nuts and berries gathered at the end of the harvest season. And there are wreaths for spring, symbolizing fertility and the start of a new season as the snow melts and the grass begins to grow green. If you are looking for a spring wreath made with one of the floral symbols of spring, take a look at the J’Floru 24 Inch Spring Daisy And Lavender Wreath.

What to know before you buy a spring wreath

The predecessors of the wreaths we hang on doors and walls today are the ring-shaped headdresses used to crown victorious athletes of the ancient Olympic Games. They were made of fresh tree leaves wrapped around a base made of small, bendable twigs. Laurel was used in early Olympic wreaths because it was from the evergreen family, so the leaves stayed fresh longer than leaves from deciduous trees. As an added bonus, laurel had a pleasant fragrance.

In time, wreaths went from wearable items to decorative ones like those we see today on front doors during the Christmas season. Evergreens are chosen because they retain their green color for a long time and smell good, too, just like Christmas trees.

Sizes

Wreaths come in many sizes.

Mini wreaths are from 12 to 15 inches across. This size is ideal for placing on the wall as an item that adds to the decor rather than being the focus of it. Mini wreaths are also great for placing flat on a tabletop to surround a candle centerpiece.

are from 12 to 15 inches across. This size is ideal for placing on the wall as an item that adds to the decor rather than being the focus of it. Mini wreaths are also great for placing flat on a tabletop to surround a candle centerpiece. Small wreaths are from 16 to 24 inches across. They’re great for small places or for accent pieces in larger displays.

are from 16 to 24 inches across. They’re great for small places or for accent pieces in larger displays. Large wreaths are 36 to 48 inches in diameter. Choose a large wreath when you want to mount one on a large surface, such as your garage door; hang it in a large picture window; or display it on the wall over the fireplace in rooms with cathedral and vaulted ceilings.

are 36 to 48 inches in diameter. Choose a large wreath when you want to mount one on a large surface, such as your garage door; hang it in a large picture window; or display it on the wall over the fireplace in rooms with cathedral and vaulted ceilings. Giant wreaths are at least 4 feet in diameter. People who choose monster wreaths are making bold statements and need lots of blank space to hang them.

What to look for in a quality spring wreath

Natural vs. artificial

Natural wreaths are popular because they are made from bits and pieces of fresh plants and flowers. They look great and smell nice, too. Natural wreaths are the choices of nature lovers, outdoors people and people who prefer real things over artificial ones.

are popular because they are made from bits and pieces of fresh plants and flowers. They look great and smell nice, too. Natural wreaths are the choices of nature lovers, outdoors people and people who prefer real things over artificial ones. Artificial wreaths are popular because they don’t wilt, fade and turn brown like real leaves and flowers. Once you make the decision to go artificial, your choices are nearly endless. No longer tied to what kinds of plants are in season, artificial wreaths can be made to look like any plant or flower.

Indoor vs. outdoor

Outdoor wreaths are traditionally hung on the front door. They are exposed to the elements, so if the weather is cold, their leaves and berries stay fresh longer. When wreaths are exposed to direct sunlight and warmer temperatures, the rate of decay accelerates. Outdoor wreaths should be sturdier than indoor wreaths so they stand up to wind, rain and snow.

are traditionally hung on the front door. They are exposed to the elements, so if the weather is cold, their leaves and berries stay fresh longer. When wreaths are exposed to direct sunlight and warmer temperatures, the rate of decay accelerates. Outdoor wreaths should be sturdier than indoor wreaths so they stand up to wind, rain and snow. Indoor wreaths can be mounted almost anywhere. One traditional place is over the fireplace mantel. Another is on a wall with other decorative items.

How much you can expect to spend on a spring wreath

The cost of a spring wreath is determined by its size and the materials it is made of. Most standard sized wreaths are found somewhere between $20 to $40. Wreaths made of exotic materials run as high as $100. Giant wreaths with special-order materials cost much more.

Spring wreath FAQ

Why are wreaths circular?

A. The original wreaths awarded to Olympic athletes of ancient Greece were shaped to rest atop the victors’ heads like crowns. When wreaths got larger and became items for display on doors and walls, the circular shape was retained. As to Christmas wreaths, the circular shape is said to represent immortality, just as the roughly triangular shape of the Christmas tree is said to represent the Holy Trinity.

Where did the idea for wreaths come from?

A. When people brought Christmas trees into their homes from the forest, they would lop off branches as they trimmed them to produce the symmetrical cone shapes that appeal to our eyes. Because the scent of fir and balsam and other pines is so appealing, people would gather the scraps and tie the bits together to make wreaths.

What’s the best spring wreath to buy?

Top spring wreath

J’Floru 24 Inch Spring Daisy And Lavender Wreath

What you need to know: It is a sure sign of spring when the daisies start popping up.

What you’ll love: These daisies mixed with jasmine, lavender and other spring wildflowers are securely entwined though the twisted sticks of a grapevine base. The yellow, gold, purple and white flowers are like a spring field drenched in sunshine. Blow this wreath with a hair dryer to make it bright as new.

What you should consider: This wreath needs to be hung under cover to avoid rain and snow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spring wreath for the money

20 Inch White Daisy Artificial Spring And Summer Wreath

What you need to know: This white and green wreath displays artificial white daisies and berries among eucalyptus leaves that will never wither and fall.

What you’ll love: This handmade wreath is entirely adjustable in all directions to form the exact shape and arrangement you want to display. You can use it outside on doors or inside on windows and walls or as a centerpiece. Just take it out of the box and fluff it up.

What you should consider: If used outside, keep it under cover so it won’t be damaged by rain or snow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kelly Clarkson Home Frosted Faux Eucalyptus Leaf Wreath

What you need to know: This artificial wreath has a frosted green hue that looks like the real thing but is sturdier and lasts longer.

What you’ll love: Clarkson says this is her take on affordable French country style. This 16-inch wide wreath is mounted on a sturdy plastic backing that goes great as a hanging on doors and in windows and on tables as a centerpiece

What you should consider: This all-season wreath is attractive, but plastic misses out on the fragrant scent of eucalyptus leaves.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

