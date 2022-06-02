Which O-Cedar mops are best?

O-Cedar mops are made for easy, quick cleaning with innovative, yet simple mechanisms to help make mopping your home a breeze. For the quality you receive, these mops are some of the most popular, effective and affordable. The O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System is the top choice from this brand.

What to know before you buy an O-Cedar mop

Types of mops

All O-Cedar mops are microfiber mops, ranging from basic everyday to heavy-duty cleaning. This is due to the special designs and different microfibers used in each mop head. The main difference is seen between wet and dry mops. Sweep mops are more versatile and can be used either wet or dry. Some dual-action mop pads have a flat side and a shag side so both sides can hold onto dirt, dust and hair. It can clean up stickier messes on the floor when dampened.

On the other hand, wet mops are specifically made for absorbing liquids and spots that are hard to remove. They are typically bought with a bucket cleaning system, which has a built-in self-wringing mechanism inside. This makes it easier to squeeze out excess water before mopping.

Frequent cleaning

Before deciding which O-Cedar mop to purchase, think about how often you mop or plan on using the mop. Do you want something that you can use regularly for quick cleaning, or a mop that is more for deep cleaning? Regular daily cleaning can be done with a sweeper or spray mop, while a sturdier cleaning system with a mop and bucket are preferred for tougher messes and getting a deeper clean.

Additional refills

When purchasing, you may see some mops and cleaning systems include the option for additional mop heads or cleaning pad refills.

You may feel the need to purchase the cleaning system with many mop head refills, but be cautious before making the larger purchase. If you purchase additional supplies and realize you need something different, it may be difficult to return the extras since it was purchased as an entire system. It is recommended to purchase a spray mop or cleaning system with 1-2 additional refill mop heads or reusable pads.

What to look for in a quality O-Cedar mop

Free of chemicals

The mops are designed to eliminate bacteria without the need for chemicals, which is eco-friendly and saves you money. When using an O-Cedar mop, it is optional to use a mix of your favorite cleaning solution or just water. This is also a safer option if you have pets or small children.

Deep cleaning microfiber

Microfiber mop heads and dual-sided pads are formulated for deep cleaning, as well as help kill 99 percent of bacteria. This type of microfiber has the ability to absorb dirt, dust and other messes without spreading them around as you continue cleaning.

Easy to use

Most mop and bucket cleaning systems can be bulky and heavy, not to mention that emptying dirty mop water can be back-breaking work. O-Cedar mops have a simplistic design and are relatively lightweight, making mopping floors much easier and less of a physical strain on your body.

How much you can expect to spend on an O-Cedar mop

Prices for this brand of mops vary depending on additional mop heads or pad refills you purchase along with the mop, but the prices range from around $20-$100.

O-Cedar mop FAQ

How long can an O-Cedar mop last?

A. Depending on which mop you purchase, the mop heads can be washed and reused multiple times and should be replaced every three months.

Do I use bleach to clean the mop head or pad?

A. It is not recommended to use bleach when washing these, but instead wash by hand or machine wash with regular laundry detergent.

What are the best O-Cedar mops to buy?

Top O-Cedar mop

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System

What you need to know: This classic easy to use spin mop cleaning is designed for hands-free wringing.

What you’ll love: The foot pedal at the bottom of the bucket pumps the mop, removing excess water with less effort, and the triangular microfiber mop head gets hard to each areas.

What you should consider: The bucket has no wheels and the mop head is small, which may not be ideal for cleaning large spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top O-Cedar mop for the money

O-Cedar ProMist MAX Microfiber Spray Mop

What you need to know: You can use this mop wet or dry, and it sprays water or your favorite cleaning solution, no batteries needed.

What you’ll love: The dual-sided microfiber pad and refillable spray bottle make for quick and easy cleaning. The mop pad can be washed and reused multiple times, making it one of the most environmentally and budget-friendly products on the market.

What you should consider: Users mentioned that components of this mop, like the sprayer, mop attachment and handle leaked and came apart while cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System

What you need to know: This mess-free cleaning system kills bacteria and eliminates the need to use another bucket for dirty water.

What you’ll love: The bucket is easy to fill with a faucet opening and has two tanks for clean water and dirty water. The mop head is also deep-cleaning, removing 99 percent of bacteria with just water.

What you should consider: It does not have wheels and some users said the reservoir did not hold enough water for cleaning more than one room at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

