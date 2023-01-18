Which hemp protein powder is best?

If you’re unfamiliar with hemp protein powder, that’s OK — it’s relatively uncommon compared to other protein powders. But hemp protein powder provides a convenient way to get the nutrients necessary to maintain a healthy diet. If you’re looking for a high-quality powder, Bob’s Red Mill Hemp Protein Powder is the top choice, packing 14 grams of protein and containing no artificial flavors.

What to know before you buy hemp protein powder

Hemp vs. marijuana

Hemp protein powder is derived from the hemp plant, a strain of the sativa cannabis species. Unlike marijuana, which is a strain of the same species, hemp is generally classified as a plant with less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

THC is the psychoactive compound that gives people that “high” feeling when using marijuana. Because it doesn’t have a strong presence in hemp, hemp protein powder and other hemp products don’t get you “high.”

Digestion and fitness goals

Many people prefer to take soy, vegan or hemp protein powders because they’re easier on the stomach. Protein derived from animal byproducts has a more extensive essential amino acid profile and is typically preferred by athletes in the form of whey isolate protein. However, whey protein powder contains lactose, which some find hard to digest.

Hemp protein powder is less inflammatory, meaning users are less likely to experience discomfort or unpleasant side effects such as bloating or cramping.

Health benefits

Unlike whey protein powder, which has been proven to facilitate muscle recovery, no conclusive studies indicate the same with hemp protein. However, if taken as a meal replacement or a healthy snack between meals, hemp protein powder is effective as a way to reduce caloric intake and therefore promote weight loss.

One study reported by Examine found a correlation between hemp protein and lower post-meal blood glucose and insulin concentrations, making it an excellent supplement for people with diabetes or anyone looking to monitor their blood sugar and insulin levels.

What to look for in quality hemp protein powder

Protein serving

If you’re looking to take hemp protein powder to bolster your protein intake, you’ll want to maximize how much you get per serving. The best powders contain 13-15 grams of protein, but if you’re not overly concerned with getting a heavy dose, you can find some with 8-12 grams. For reference, the average person should consume roughly 0.36 to 0.45 grams of protein per pound of body weight daily.

Organic

Many products have “organic” on their label, but they may not be genuinely organic. If you have doubts about whether a hemp protein powder is genuinely organic, look for a United State Department of Agriculture Certified Organic Stamp. USDA Organic-certified hemp protein powder has been made following federal guidelines that are concerned with soil quality, animal, pest and weed control, and the use of additives.

Taste and texture

Unlike whey protein powders, hemp protein powder is less refined, and most are unflavored. Hemp protein powder often has a grainy texture and a taste that can be described as earthy. Although you can stir hemp protein powder into water, many users find it more enjoyable when mixed into juices or smoothies.

How much you can expect to spend on hemp protein powder

Hemp protein powder is generally less expensive than other kinds of protein powders. It depends on the container size, but you can get a 1-pound tub or bag of hemp protein powder for $10-$20.

Hemp protein powder FAQ

Is hemp protein a complete protein?

A. Hemp protein contains all nine essential amino acids, but there is mixed research concerning the quantity of each.

Does hemp protein increase energy levels?

A. Hemp protein can provide an energy boost since it contains fatty acids that take longer to break down than carbohydrates, causing energy to be expended much more slowly.

What’s the best hemp protein powder to buy?

Top hemp protein powder

Bob’s Red Mill Hemp Protein Powder

What you need to know: This is loaded with nutrients and has a rich flavor that makes it perfect for blending with smoothies and juices.

What you’ll love: It has 14 grams of protein and just 120 calories per serving. It’s an excellent source of fiber and iron, and doesn’t contain any added sweeteners, artificial flavors or colors. Plus, it’s kosher pareve — considered neither meat nor dairy under Jewish dietary law — and can be baked into sweets.

What you should consider: The strong hemp flavor can be a turnoff for some, and some customers complained about it having a grass-like smell.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top hemp protein powder for the money

Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Protein Powder

What you need to know: This hemp protein powder has a light flavor and is excellent for boosting your digestive system and energy levels.

What you’ll love: One serving of this hemp protein consists of four teaspoons. Each serving offers 110 calories, 2.5 grams of total fat, 16 grams of total carbohydrates and 6 grams of sugar. You’ll also get 9 grams of fiber and 8 grams of protein, and it’s suitable for baking.

What you should consider: Some users report that it has a grainy texture that makes the taste unpleasant when mixed with water.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Navitas Organics Organic Hemp Powder

What you need to know: This protein powder is made of organic sativa hemp and can be used as a flour substitute for baking.

What you’ll love: This protein powder contains 120 calories, 3 grams of fat and just 11 grams of carbohydrates. It’s an excellent source of essential minerals and fiber, and each serving offers 13 grams of protein. Plus, it’s gluten-free and organic-certified by the Control Union Certifications.

What you should consider: It has a nutty taste and texture and doesn’t blend well when stirred or shaken with smoothies or juices.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.