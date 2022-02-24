Which DIM supplement is best?

If your parents told you to eat your vegetables to grow up big and strong, now you have even more motivation. Vegetables like broccoli and cabbage are the source of DIM, or diindolylmethane, a powerful supplement that has big potential benefits for prevention of cancer and relief of estrogen-related menopausal symptoms. While this compound is found naturally in cruciferous vegetables, to achieve a therapeutic dose, a DIM supplement is best.

If you’re looking for a powerful supplement with good bioavailability, Nature’s Way DIM-Plus Estrogen Metabolism Supplement is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a DIM supplement

Form

When selecting a supplement, many people don’t think twice about which form they’d like to take — capsules or tablets seem to be the default. But if you struggle with swallowing pills, even when they’re split, and don’t enjoy mixing powder into a smoothie (which can also result in an imprecise dose), the best supplement for you may come in another form.

Fortunately, DIM supplements come in three basic forms: capsules, gummies and powder.

Dosage

To get enough daily diindolylmethane from food, you’d have to sit down to 2 pounds of broccoli, Brussels sprouts or cabbage every day. Because this is an impossible task for most people, look for DIM supplements with at least 100 milligrams of DIM each to achieve a recommended dose.

Bioavailability

Bioavailability refers to how easily your body can absorb the supplement or medication you take. Supplements with good bioavailability are utilized more efficiently and with less waste than those that are difficult to digest. It doesn’t matter how high the dose of supplement is — if your body isn’t able to absorb it, that supplement is essentially useless.

What to look for in a quality DIM supplement

Allergen-free

The last thing you want when taking a supplement to improve your health is to have an allergic reaction to any inactive ingredients. Look for DIM supplements without yeast, dairy, egg, gluten or wheat.

If you’re taking DIM supplements to treat the symptoms of menopause or perimenopause but want to avoid soy, carefully read the ingredients list to make sure that soy is not included in your supplement.

No additives

Treat purchasing a supplement the same way you would treat buying healthy foods. They should contain no sugar, starch, salt, preservatives, artificial color, artificial flavor or fragrance. In addition to being potential allergens, these added ingredients don’t offer any benefit and can actually diminish the amount of beneficial compounds in your supplement.

Additional beneficial ingredients

Depending on your reasons for taking a DIM supplement, you might look for additional beneficial ingredients for better health support.

For example, women in perimenopause or menopause and taking DIM for relief of estrogen- related symptoms might look for other beneficial ingredients such as dong quai, black cohosh or chasteberry.

Vegetarian

If you’re limiting or eliminating your intake of animal products, check the label to make sure your supplements are at the very least vegetarian, or even vegan.

How much you can expect to spend on a DIM supplement

As with all supplements, the price varies depending on the dose and the quantity of supplement in each package. Expect to spend $13-$30 on a high-quality DIM supplement.

DIM supplement FAQ

What are the potential benefits of DIM supplements?

A. Scientifically valid research on the potential benefits of DIM supplements is limited but gaining ground. Two of the most common and research-backed benefits are:

Other research has indicated negative effects on sperm counts. Because diindolylmethane is a goitrogen that can affect thyroid function, those with thyroid concerns may want to avoid it. Talk to your doctor to see if DIM supplementation is right for you.

What’s the proper dose of DIM?

A. To determine the proper dose for you, talk to your doctor. They understand your overall health and your wellness goals and can help you decide what level of supplementation is best.

Many research trials use a dose of 108-900 milligrams, but the most commonly recommended dose is 200 milligrams. This dose was tested in a small clinical trial and found to have no adverse side effects. Contrast this with a dose of 300 milligrams, which caused severe headaches in some trial participants.

What’s the best DIM supplement to buy?

Top DIM supplement

Nature’s Way DIM-Plus Estrogen Metabolism Supplement

What you need to know: Users report relief from the symptoms of menopause, including everything from mood swings to weight gain.

What you’ll love: Two capsules contain 100 milligrams of diindolylmethane with another 100 milligrams of vegetable extracts from cabbage, broccoli and other vegetables that encourage the production of estrogen. The white capsule prevents deterioration of the supplement within.

What you should consider: Some women found that the serving size was too small to make a difference in their menopausal symptoms but enough to treat hormonal acne.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top DIM supplement for the money

Source Naturals DIM

What you need to know: This DIM supplement is a high-quality, affordable option.

What you’ll love: It’s made from vegetables and formulated with phospholipids, vitamin E and BioPerine for better bioavailability. One tablet contains 200 milligrams of DIM. It contains no allergens or additives and is vegetarian.

What you should consider: This supplement contains soy and is not appropriate for people avoiding soy products.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Power by Naturals DIM Gummies

What you need to know: These strawberry-flavored gummies are a delicious way to eat your vegetables and then some.

What you’ll love: Two gummies contain 300 milligrams of DIM, plus 40 milligrams of dong quai for relief of menopausal symptoms. They’re vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and gelatin-free, with no artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

What you should consider: This is a high dose for some people, and these gummies contain both sugar and corn syrup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

