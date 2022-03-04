Which postpartum belly wrap is best?

As your baby grows during pregnancy, your abdominal muscles start to stretch, causing their strength to decrease over time. These muscles are usually at their weakest during the first few weeks after childbirth. Wearing a postpartum belly wrap can give them the support they need.

In finding the ideal postpartum belly wrap, one way to get it right is to choose a product that is both supportive and flexible, like the Belly Bandit Original PostPartum Belly Wrap, which maintains an effective level of support even as you size down.

What to know before you buy a postpartum belly wrap

Styles

From wraps and belts to multi-band options, postpartum belly wraps come in different varieties. The wraps are bands that cover your entire midsection, including your hips and lower rib cage. If you are looking for a thinner option, the belt style may be your ideal buy. There are also multi-part bands that include two or more bands. These offer additional flexibility, since they can be adjusted, depending on the level of compression you need.

Materials

It’s easy to think of belly wraps as waist trainers. However, one major difference between these products is the type of materials used to craft them. Waist trainers are often made with hard materials, while belly wraps are made with softer, lightweight fabrics, such as neoprene and viscose. Closures are also a key part of belly wraps and the type of materials used for these closures can also determine the level of comfort the belt provides

Fit

One of the key features of belly wraps is their comfort level, which is often dependent on their fit. If you’re looking to buy a snug-fitting belly wrap, take note of the type of closure included in the product because the adjustability of this closure can determine the fit. Wearing a belly wrap with a hook-and-loop strap can make it easy to adjust, but wearers sometimes complain that this type of closure tends to wear out sooner than later. Another option is the hook-and-eye closure, which is more durable but not as seamless as the hook-and-loop one.

What to look for in a quality postpartum belly wrap

Design

Some belly wraps are designed to be more discreet than others. If you like to wear fitted clothing and also want to wear a belly wrap, go for an option that won’t leave obvious signs that you are wearing one. Some designs come in light or neutral skin-toned colors, so they can easily blend with your skin and clothing. Other options are made with lightweight fabric that can also appear invisible under your clothing.

Safety

The goal of your postpartum belly wrap is to provide light compression, so you don’t have to wrap it tightly, as this can increase the pressure on the abdomen and possibly damage the pelvic floor. To ensure your belly wrap is safe, always choose adjustable options or use elastic wraps that make it easier for you to breathe and move. Wrapping the right way is also crucial because doing it the wrong way can create downward pressure on your pelvic floor and cause a prolapse.

Comfort

Some belly wraps are made with highly stretchable elastic that can adapt as you size down or as your body changes. This type of wrap with elastic material or panels can also make the product comfortable to wear, since they don’t dig into your skin while also providing targeted compression. Another option that may provide comfort is the adjustable Velcro closure, which allows your wrap to grow or shrink as your body changes. The texture of the material can also dictate your comfort level as options made with smooth material won’t irritate your skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a postpartum belly wrap

Depending on the material the wrap is made of, most postpartum belly wraps cost $30- $100. But if you’re looking for a product to meet your unique needs, you can expect to pay more.

Postpartum belly wrap FAQ

How do you measure your belly to get the right wrap size?

A. One of the most common complaints by mothers who use a belly wrap is the size. To get it right, measure around your belly, using the largest part, which is usually the belly button. If you are unsure of your size after measuring, you can buy a size down, then look for a product with an extender to give you some flexibility.

Is a postpartum belly wrap necessary after giving birth?

A. While a postpartum wrap can support your muscles during the postpartum recovery period, it doesn’t replace the function of your muscles in the long term. To improve your muscle strength, engage in exercises targeted at your core abdominal muscles and rest adequately to aid recovery.

What’s the best postpartum belly wrap to buy?

Top postpartum belly wrap

Belly Bandit Original PostPartum Belly Wrap

What you need to know: Made with ultra-soft viscose from bamboo, this postpartum belly wrap is soft and comfortable to wear, which is important if you’re just recovering from a C-section incision.

What you’ll love: The wrap also comes with special-grade elastic that makes it easy to tighten around the belly while minimizing stretch marks and strengthening your core muscles. It is also latex-free, making it hypoallergenic.

What you should consider: Some users complained about the wrap being too bulky and visible when worn under their clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top postpartum belly wrap for the money

UpSpring Shrinkx Belly Band

What you need to know: It is a lightweight postpartum support that is made of breathable mesh fabric, making it comfortable to wear while providing gentle compression.

What you’ll love: It features side straps that allow you to adjust the level of compression you get while ensuring the wrap is targeted at the area you need it the most. It includes a built-in boning to support your lower back and improve your posture. There is a unique anatomical panel embedded in this wrap that supports and protects your episiotomy incisions and perineal tears. It is also a seamless belly band that is comfortable and invisible under your clothing.

What you should consider: Some users noted it tended to slide up after wearing it for a long period of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Body After Baby Angelica Postpartum Belly Band

What you need to know: This postpartum belly band is designed to provide targeted compression, which speeds up postpartum recovery by promoting circulation and reducing swelling.

What you’ll love: There is a unique anatomical panel embedded in this wrap that supports and protects your episiotomy incisions and perineal tears. It is also a seamless belly band that is comfortable and invisible under your clothing.

What you should consider: Some wearers complained it ran small, so you may have to go a couple of sizes up for the best fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

