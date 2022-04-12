Which rose quartz heart necklace is best?

Rose quartz is a pale pink stone that’s all about love, making it a perfect accent or centerpiece for heart-themed jewelry. And it’s as much about self-love as it is about promoting loving relationships with those you care about. So whether you’re looking to treat yourself to something special or want to give a loved one a gift with meaning, a rose quartz heart necklace is a tender, thoughtful choice.

The Macy’s Heart-Shaped Rose Quartz Necklace In Sterling Silver is a gorgeously designed necklace made from excellent materials.

What to know before you buy a rose quartz heart necklace

Raw vs. tumbled crystals

When a piece of rose quartz is “rough” or “raw,” it’s in the same shape in which it naturally formed. The edges are rough, and no two pieces of raw quartz will match because each grows with its own unique details and imperfections.

A tumbled crystal, on the other hand, has been smoothed out and polished, often worked into a specific shape. Most rose quartz hearts are tumbled so that they can be heart-shaped, though raw rose quartz can be incorporated into alternative heart designs.

Settings

There are several ways for a piece of rose quartz to be attached to a pendant. The most popular include:

Prong setting : This is a classic stone setting with four to six metal prongs that wrap around the edges of the stone to hold it in place. It works with both raw and tumbled crystals.

: This is a classic stone setting with four to six metal prongs that wrap around the edges of the stone to hold it in place. It works with both raw and tumbled crystals. Bezel setting : This features a vertical strip of metal that wraps all the way around the stone’s edge. It works for raw and tumbled crystals but is more popular with tumbled ones. It can cost a little more because it uses more metal.

: This features a vertical strip of metal that wraps all the way around the stone’s edge. It works for raw and tumbled crystals but is more popular with tumbled ones. It can cost a little more because it uses more metal. Wire wrapped : This one sees thin wires wrapped around the stone several times to secure it in place. It is one of the less expensive settings, popular with those who like to make their own pendants with jewelry-making kits.

: This one sees thin wires wrapped around the stone several times to secure it in place. It is one of the less expensive settings, popular with those who like to make their own pendants with jewelry-making kits. End cap : A small piece of metal is glued or fastened to the top of the stone, with a hole at the top for securing the pendant to a rope or chain.

: A small piece of metal is glued or fastened to the top of the stone, with a hole at the top for securing the pendant to a rope or chain. Drilled hole: This is when a hole is drilled into the stone so it can be directly attached to a rope or chain. Sometimes a top drilled setting is used so that a post can be inserted.

Stone size

The size of the crystal depends on the necklace. Some pendants feature large heart-shaped rose quartz stones about an inch in both width and height. Other pendants are small and dainty, around a quarter of a inch in width and height. Smaller stones are also more popular for necklaces that feature multiple crystals instead of one big centerpiece.

What to look for in a quality rose quartz heart necklace

Authentic quartz

The best rose quartz stones are transparent, or at least translucent. One way to tell if a piece of rose quartz is genuine or fake is to look for air bubbles inside the stone. Fake rose quartz usually has air bubbles inside, because it is made from dyed glass, while natural rose quartz has imperfections or cracks developed as the stone forms. Real rose quartz feels heavier in the hand than glass fakes.

Resilient chain

The chain should match the stone in quality and resilience. Solid silver or gold chains must be sturdy, and cords or less expensive chains must stand up to daily use and wear. A good cord won’t fray, and a good chain won’t snap with the weight of the pendant.

If you don’t want to spend the money on silver or gold, consider silver-plated or gold-plated chains that are more affordable without sacrificing that high-end look.

Mix and match options

The best rose quartz jewelry gives you choices, especially when it comes to the chain. It’s much easier to find a necklace to match your wardrobe when there are gold, rose gold and silver-toned versions. It’s also great to have options when it comes to the length of the chain.

How much you can expect to spend on a rose quartz heart necklace

A simple rose quartz heart necklace costs $10-$30, while ones that use upscale metals or settings can cost $60-$200.

Rose quartz heart necklace FAQ

Is rose quartz a precious stone?

A. Rose quartz is considered a semi-precious stone. While quartz in general is a common mineral, the pale pink rose color is a little harder to come by.

Is rose quartz a healing crystal?

A. People who believe in the healing power of crystals say it has healing properties and strong love vibrations. This makes it a particularly comforting stone, especially for those who like their jewelry to have specific meaning.

What’s the best rose quartz heart necklace to buy?

Top rose quartz heart necklace

Macy’s Heart-Shaped Rose Quartz Necklace In Sterling Silver

What you need to know: This necklace features a tumbled, heart-shaped rose quartz centerpiece that measures a little under an inch in width and length. It comes fastened to a 17.5-inch sterling silver chain with a spring ring clasp.

What you’ll love: The rose quartz is smooth, with a delicate “X”-shaped design across the surface in sterling silver. The chain comes with a 2-inch extender.

What you should consider: Because of the way it is set, it cannot be removed from the chain.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top rose quartz heart necklace for the money

Lotus Metta Asana Love Rose Quartz Heart Pendant

What you need to know: This necklace features a tumbled, heart-shaped rose quartz pendant on an 18-inch silver chain or sterling-silver filled chain.

What you’ll love: The pendant comes in four types ranging from half an inch to a little over an inch in size. The stone is smooth with lovely light pink tones. It can be purchased with or without a chain. For a few dollars more, it comes with a gift box.

What you should consider: It only comes on a rolo chain, made of thick interlocking round links, but you can put it on a chain of your own with ease.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Cotacoco Rose Quartz Minimalist Heart Necklace

What you need to know: This necklace features a five-eighths-inch piece of heart-shaped rose quartz framed in gold-plated brass on a matching chain.

What you’ll love: It’s delicate and elegant, with dimension and depth you don’t find with smoother pieces of quartz. The chain comes in three lengths. A free gift box is included.

What you should consider: There is no silver-plated option.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.