Best ways to save at Samsung’s Early Access sales event

Black Friday is no longer a day. It’s become a season. Retailers such as Amazon began offering discounts in early October. Now, Samsung is having its own early access sale. From now until Nov. 17, customers will have access to deep discounts along with substantial trade-in credits on some of the company’s most popular gadgets, such as phones and smartwatches.

What is the Samsung Early Access Sale?

The Samsung Early Access Sale is a week-long event that takes place in mid-November. There are two levels of savings that you can unlock depending on your status with Samsung: exclusive promotions and public promotions.

Exclusive promotions

If you signed up on a mobile device before Nov. 10, you have access to an exclusive set of promotions that are only available to Samsung’s Black Friday Reserve. These deals include discounts and enhanced trade-in credit on select models of Samsung tablets, smartphones, earbuds and watches.

Public promotions

If you missed the Nov. 10 sign-up deadline, that’s not a problem. You can still get deals and enhanced trade-in credit on select models of Samsung smartphones and watches.

What items are on sale right now?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

This sleek smartphone is the first Galaxy S to come with a built-in S pen. It also features the fastest chip on a Galaxy, a beyond all-day battery and a smooth camera with Samsung’s “Nightography.” Sold by Samsung and Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The S22+ is a 5G smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and all-day battery life. It features three rear cameras and a 10MP front camera. The VisionBooster display is specifically crafted for high outdoor visibility, allowing you to see the screen clearly, even in the midday sun. Sold by Samsung and Amazon

Samsung Galaxy 22

This is basically the same phone as the S22+ only with a shorter battery life and a 6.1-inch display instead of a 6.6-inch display. Sold by Samsung and Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The “Fan Edition” of the S21 was released in early 2022. It’s a solid model that features an impressive pro-grade camera with a 30x digital zoom for high-resolution close-ups. It has an all-day battery and a 6.4-inch display. Sold by Samsung and Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

If a compact size is important, the Z Flip4 is a rugged, water-resistant flip phone that fits in the palm of your hand. It features quick shot capabilities that let you snap a selfie from the cover screen and it offers Samsung’s super-fast charging. Sold by Samsung and Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The innovative design of the Z Fold4 means the phone opens like a book to give you a 7.6-inch display. This model works with the S pen, which has a battery life that can last as long as 16 days. Sold by Samsung and Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Besides heart rate monitoring and body fat readings, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 has advanced sleep coaching, which helps you achieve a better night’s sleep. The auto workout tracking technology effortlessly tracks popular activities, such as running, swimming or rowing. Sold by Samsung and Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tablet S8 Series

The Tablet S8 features the most real-feel S pen performance to date. It has high-quality tech that gives you multitasking capabilities on the go with Wi-Fi 6E compatibility. The all-day battery life ensures you won’t have to worry about losing power, even if your workday includes overtime. Sold by Samsung and Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung’s latest earbuds feature the company’s most comfortable design yet. The studio-quality sound delivers an exceptional listening experience, while the intelligent active noise canceling lets you focus only on the sounds you wish to hear. Sold by Samsung and Amazon

