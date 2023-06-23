The arrival of summer means two things: perfect patio weather and the return of Prime Day. Though the big sales event isn’t until July 11 and 12, you can start gearing up now for plenty of hot deals. To make it easy, we’ve sourced the best early Prime Day 2023 deals you can buy now.

Whether your patio needs a refresh or you want to turn your backyard into a relaxing oasis, Prime Day is a great time to make sure you have everything you need to enjoy your outdoor space safely and comfortably. Snag these bestselling Amazon products below to help prep your patio for whatever summer brings your way.

The following deals were updated on June 22, 2023, at 1 pm EST.

Best patio products on sale for Prime Day early access

The best products for your patio ultimately depend on how you use them. Are you planting a container garden to create a mini oasis? Are you grilling for all your family and friends? No matter what your patio setup looks like, make sure you have a few key items to make your patio enjoyable for all.

Amazon Basics Zero-Gravity Outdoor Reclining Lounge Chair 20% OFF

This reclining lounge chair is perfect for relaxing in the summer, and the foldable design makes it suitable for packing with you when going camping, to a picnic or any outdoor event. It has a powder-coated steel frame that’s well protected from rusting, a weather-resistant fabric cover and a padded headrest for extra comfort.

Sold by Amazon

DC America 24-Inch Cast Stone Umbrella Base 30% OFF

This durable stone base keeps your umbrella in place even when windy. It can accommodate 1- or 1.5-inch poles with the plastic inserts, but it also supports 2-inch poles without the inserts. It has a classic style, and the bronze powder-coated finish protects it from the elements.

Sold by Amazon

MacSports Cushioned Outdoor Folding Chair 40% OFF

The design of this folding chair is the same as a traditional lounge patio chair, but it provides lots of cushioning so you stay comfortable all summer long. It has a 375-pound weight capacity and a padded seat and backrest; plus, it comes with a convenient carry bag.

Sold by Amazon

Long Island 18-Inch Side Table 19% OFF

This small side table is excellent for keeping your food and drinks on while relaxing in your backyard or balcony. It’s made from high-quality wood and a blend of recycled products and has a weatherproof build that can withstand various conditions. It’s easy to assemble and is available in 11 colors, including green, blue and a cheerful yellow.

Sold by Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Adriana Outdoor Wicker Accent Table 53% OFF

Wicker furniture can provide a flattering look for your patio setup, making this accent table an excellent buy this Prime Day since you can get it at a huge discount. It’s available in black, gray and multi-brown, requires no assembly, and is suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

Sold by Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Wicker Loveseat Glider 62% OFF

This attractive loveseat glider is a must-buy for those who decide that wicker is the right look for their patio setup. It has a rust-resistant aluminum frame, throw pillows and cushions made of durable all-weather fabric and handwoven resin wicker that’s built to withstand the elements.

Sold by Amazon

Coos Bay Pop-Up Instant Gazebo Tent 14% OFF

We love this gazebo for its easy setup and portable design, which makes it excellent for picnics, days at the beach or park and other outdoor gatherings. It measures 11 by 11 feet with a top air vent for improved airflow, and the zippered mesh sidewalls offer protection from bugs, rain and wind.

Sold by Amazon

Renesmee Bug Zapper 44% OFF

Sometimes those pesky insects are the only thing standing in the way of you having a great time outside with your friends and family. However, with this bug zapper, you won’t have to worry about that since it effectively attracts mosquitoes using a 360-degree light wave and eliminates them with high voltage.

Sold by Amazon

Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella 29% OFF

Protect yourself and your guests while hanging out on your patio this summer with this 9-foot umbrella large enough to cover tables with four to six chairs. It provides excellent UV protection and has weather-resistant fabric, a powder-coated aluminum frame and a crank mechanism for easy use.

Sold by Amazon

