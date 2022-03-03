Which Toto toilets are best

Whether you’re contemplating a full bathroom remodel or just need to change out an existing toilet, you will need to consider which type and brand of toilet you will install. Toto is a Japanese company with over 100 years of experience in designing and manufacturing bathroom equipment. The company’s toilets are made to the highest standards and incorporate many modern features and water-saving technologies.

Toto’s line of toilets spans numerous shapes, sizes and styles, attempting to meet the many needs of customers. An excellent choice for smaller bathrooms is the Toto Eco Ultramax One-Piece, which has a compact, water-saving cistern and a high-quality, soft-close seat. Alternatively, there are plenty of other designs worthy of consideration for different types of bathrooms.

What to know before you buy a Toto toilet

Types

Toilets are generally available in four main types. The most common are two-piece toilets, which comprise a toilet bowl and a cistern that mounts on the back. These toilets are designed to stand on the floor with the cistern close against the wall. Similarly, one-piece toilets are almost identical in shape, but combine the cistern and bowl in one unit and are often more compact.

Another option are contemporary-styled, back-to-wall toilets. These use a concealed cistern that must be recessed into a false wall. The bowl is mounted on the floor against the wall and all the pipework and connections are hidden from view.

Finally, a wall-mounted toilet also uses a concealed cistern and a specially designed frame, which elevates the toilet from the floor and secures it to the wall at the desired height. These types of toilets are especially useful for those with mobility issues, as the height of the bowl can be set at the optimum height for the user. For more information about toilet styles and installation, check out the best Toto toilets guide at BestReviews.

Bowl

The shape and the height of the toilet bowl can vary. Round bowls are the most compact and usually extend about 25 inches from the wall on one- or two-piece toilets. Elongated toilets have a larger oval-shaped bowl and provide more comfort. Back-to-wall and wall-mounted toilets take up the least amount of space, but they are more complicated to install.

The standard height for a toilet is 15 inches. ADA-compliant toilets, meanwhile, have a taller bowl to assist with getting on and off, and range from 16 to 19 inches in height.

What to look for in a quality Toto toilet

Flush

Flush mechanisms have improved immensely in recent years and use much less water than in the past. Most new toilets now use a dual-flush system and have two buttons rather than a single lever, allowing users to choose between a half- or a full flush.

Seat

Toilet seats vary considerably in function and price. They should be the correct size and shape for the toilet bowl to avoid accidents or injury. Soft-close toilet seats have a spring-loaded hinge that lowers the seat and lid gently down to the bowl. Bidet or washlet seats have built-in sprayers for cleansing and may also include hot air dryers, lighting and even music, however, these features will add significantly to the overall cost.

Installation

Installation requirements vary depending on the type of toilet you choose. If you are replacing a toilet with a similar model, then some small pipework modifications may be all that is necessary. If you wish to install a wall-mounted or back-to-wall toilet, then considerably more work may be required and is perhaps best done by a qualified professional.

How much you can expect to spend on a Toto toilet

The cost of a Toto toilet varies considerably depending on the style. A basic one- or two-piece toilet can be found for under $300. For a wall-mounted option that includes the frame and cistern, buyers should expect to pay upward of $400. Toilets that include a washlet seat can stretch into the thousands.

Toto toilet FAQ

I have a small bathroom, which type of toilet should I get?

A. The most compact designs are either a one-piece toilet with a rounded bowl or a wall-mounted toilet. Bear in mind that, for a wall-mounted model, a false wall may need to be constructed first to hold the cistern and frame.

Which type of toilet uses the least amount of water?

A. This boils down to the size of the cistern and the flush mechanism. Older toilets featured a 4-6 gallon flush, whereas the industry standard for modern toilets is about 1.6 gallons. The best water-saving models use less than a gallon.

What’s the best Toto toilet to buy?

Top Toto toilet

Toto Eco Ultramax One-Piece

What you need to know: This high-quality toilet has a compact design and a water-saving, low-volume flush.

What you’ll love: It includes a soft-closing seat made from high-impact plastic and has a quiet operation.

What you should consider: Its one-piece design means that the tank cannot be changed separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Wayfair and The Home Depot

Top Toto toilet for the money

Toto Drake Two-Piece

What you need to know: This budget-friendly option has an elongated bowl for comfort and is available in five colors.

What you’ll love: It has a sleek design and a bowl height of 16.5 inches, making it ADA-compliant.

What you should consider: This model does not include a seat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Wayfair and The Home Depot

Worth checking out

Toto Washlet with Integrated Toilet

What you need to know: This high-tech toilet has a back-to-wall design and uses a concealed cistern.

What you’ll love: It incorporates a bidet seat with front and rear water jets and five pressure and temperature settings.

What you should consider: The extra features of this model make it somewhat expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

