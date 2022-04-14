Which vessel sink faucet is best?

If you are looking to add an elegant touch in one of the most underrated rooms in the house, consider adding a vessel sink. Vessel sinks sit on top of the counter and come in an extensive range of styles and finishes to add sophistication and class. Once you select your sink, you’ll need to find the best vessel sink faucet to match.

The top choice is the attractive BWE Waterfall Vessel Sink Faucet. It offers a neutral yet timeless design paired with high functionality and easy installation.

What to know before you buy a vessel sink faucet

How it’s mounted

When selecting the best vessel sink faucet, you’ll first need to consider how it will be mounted. While most faucets can be mounted directly onto the countertop behind the sink, it’s also an option to mount faucets on the wall. Some vessel sinks can even take a faucet attached directly to them.

Wall-mounted faucets are the most complicated and require plumbing lines to run up inside the wall. Because of the height of the vessel sink and the requirement of the faucet to be above it, you may need to relocate lighting or mirrors above the sink, too.

If you don’t want to mess with opening a wall or moving a large mirror, consider a countertop-mounted faucet. These require some drilling in the countertop, but for most people that is preferable over putting in a hole in their bathroom wall.

Finally, it is possible to mount the faucet directly on some vessel sinks, but only if the sink is designed to take a faucet (e.g., it has holes already present).

Finish

The finish of your faucet should match the other finishes in your bathroom. This will help your bathroom aesthetic to look more cohesive.

Some common finishes include:

Copper

Chrome

Brushed nickel

Black metal (a cast iron look)

White powder-coated brass

Height

When it comes to choosing the height, measure twice, and then measure another time. Your faucet will need to easily clear the lip of your vessel sink, with at least two inches between the lip of the sink and the end of the faucet.

Don’t buy one that is too tall, though. This will make your sink look inadequate and small. Look for the Goldilocks height: not too short, not too tall but just right.

What to look for in a quality vessel sink faucet

Touchless

A touchless faucet is operated with a wave of a hand. This is convenient in a high-traffic powder room where small children wash their hands. If you choose a touchless option and do have children in your home, make sure that your water is set to a maximum safe temperature. This will help to prevent any accidental burns.

Mounted on a swivel

A faucet that swivels can be easily moved out of the way when you need more room in the sink. This is an extra feature that just adds to the utility of the faucet and sink.

Easy installation

If you are looking for easy installation, stick with a counter-mounted vessel sink faucet. Look for packages that include all installation hardware, including hot and cold supply lines, to make installation a breeze.

If you are feeling adventurous, a wall-mounted or sink-mounted faucet is the way to go. Wall-mounted faucets are best left to experienced DIYers or for new construction, but sink-mounted faucets are easier (if more involved).

How much you can expect to spend on a vessel sink faucet

A vessel sink faucet is not a cheap upgrade. Expect to spend $80-$300 or more.

Vessel sink faucet FAQ

How should you choose a faucet spout length?

A. The faucet spout should be long enough to extend well into the sink, but not so long that it interferes with hand- and face-washing. For counter mounting, measure from where you plan to mount the faucet on the counter to where you would like the spout to end in the sink.

Wall-mounted faucets should extend easily into the sink from the wall. Measure that distance, and you are all set.

Do vessel sink faucets come with a separate hot and cold knob?

A. Some wall-mounted vessel sink faucets come with a separate hot and cold knob, but the majority of counter-mounted faucets use one lever.

What’s the best vessel sink faucet to buy?

Top vessel sink faucet

BWE Waterfall Vessel Sink Faucet

What you need to know: It has a simple, classic design that works in a variety of bathroom styles.

What you’ll love: It is available in four finishes (brushed nickel, chrome, copper and oil-rubbed bronze). Water flows beautifully out of the faucet. The package includes all hardware needed for installation, including hot and cold water hoses.

What you should consider: It is noisy, and water pressure is difficult to regulate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vessel sink faucet for the money

VC Cucine Modern Vessel Sink Faucet

What you need to know: If you prefer a more modern style, this square faucet is a great choice.

What you’ll love: A brushed-nickel finish surrounds solid brass interior construction for a sturdy, affordable faucet. It is easy to install and feels substantial. It’s a great value and a unique design.

What you should consider: Some users found it loud. Some also reported low water pressure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kohler Fairfax Collection Vessel Sink Faucet

What you need to know: It’s a high-quality faucet from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: The supply lines are pre-installed, which means you could be up and running in 30 minutes. It comes in two other finishes. A high-temperature regulator means this faucet works well for houses with small children.

What you should consider: This may not be tall enough for high-sided vessel sinks. Measure carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

