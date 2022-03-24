Which watercolor shower curtain is best?

Watercolors are a beautiful, painterly way to brighten up your bathroom. If you’re looking to introduce a meditative element into your decor, there’s no better way to paint the space than with an often-overlooked blank canvas: the shower curtain.

Watercolor shower curtains come in a variety of sizes and designs, so which you should choose depends on the type of shower you have and your bathroom’s design. But for a gorgeous watercolor shower curtain fit for any home, you can’t go wrong with the YoKii Abstract Fabric Shower Curtain.

What to know before you buy a watercolor shower curtain

Advantages of watercolor designs

Watercolors can have rich psychological benefits when used strategically. One advantage is the paint’s semi-transparent, tonal variation. Watercolor’s mixture of rich saturation with almost ethereal light-filled washes yields a complex tableau that inspires deep contemplation. A multicolored watercolor shower curtain is not only beautiful to look at, but also lets you take advantage of the calming properties of blues and greens, or the natural warmth of yellows, oranges and reds, all at once.

Types of watercolor shower curtains

Watercolor shower curtains come in all sorts of designs. One of the most popular is the abstract curtain. These roiling compositions are a colorful way to add the visual effect of marble to your decor.

Watercolor doesn’t have to just be abstract, however. Many shower curtains use this soft medium in carefully rendered graphic prints, from landscapes to simple botanical motifs.

Styling

No matter your decor, watercolors enhance the tranquility of your shower experience. In boho rustic interiors, you can achieve this effect with floral graphics. Rustic interiors have a little more room for play, and a watercolor landscape, for example, can go a long way to cinching that forested or country vibe you’re after.

For modern or minimalist decors, abstract curtains function as a statement piece and are best paired with organic forms and limited color palettes so your bathroom doesn’t feel too busy. You can also opt for a graphic print, but err on the side of simplicity, as too much color or detail can look cutesy and clash with the more serious tone of contemporary decor.

What to look for in a quality watercolor shower curtain

Material

Shower curtains are made from three primary materials: cotton, polyester and vinyl. Which you choose comes down to your budget and the look you’re after. Since a watercolor curtain requires printing, you’re more likely to find these in polyester and vinyl, as they’re easier to print on.

Cotton: The most luxurious material, cotton shower curtains are thick and warm. They last the longest and can be machine washed. But because they’re not waterproof, you will need a shower curtain liner.

The most luxurious material, cotton shower curtains are thick and warm. They last the longest and can be machine washed. But because they’re not waterproof, you will need a shower curtain liner. Vinyl: The budget option, vinyl is easy to take care of. It’s completely waterproof but needs more frequent replacement.

The budget option, vinyl is easy to take care of. It’s completely waterproof but needs more frequent replacement. Polyester: As the happy medium between cotton and vinyl, polyester is a waterproof, durable fabric that can be machine washed for long-term use. It’s not as plush as cotton but doesn’t require a liner.

Size

The size of your shower curtain will depend on your shower or bathtub. While most curtains are 72 by 72 inches, you’ll need to downsize or go bigger for any non-standard tub.

Extra-wide: Extending the width to 108-180 inches, these curtains are necessary for any kind of freestanding tub, from claw-foot to basin. Go extra-wide if you have more than one side of your tub exposed.

Extending the width to 108-180 inches, these curtains are necessary for any kind of freestanding tub, from claw-foot to basin. Go extra-wide if you have more than one side of your tub exposed. Extra-long : Those with high ceilings will want an extra-long shower curtain, which typically adds 1-2 feet in length.

: Those with high ceilings will want an extra-long shower curtain, which typically adds 1-2 feet in length. Narrow: If you have a small bathroom with an inset standing shower, you’ll need a narrower curtain. These are typically half the width of standard shower curtains (36 inches), so you won’t have to contend with annoying excess material.

Hooks vs. grommets

Shower curtains have about 12 holes sewn into their top hems. These are called grommets, and they’re often reinforced with either plastic or rustproof stainless steel. Some shower curtains are designed with snap-on or large-diameter grommets, which let you slide the curtain directly onto the curtain rod. These are easy to install, but make it harder for your curtain to lie flat, especially if it’s narrow.

If bunching is an issue (or if your grommets just aren’t big enough), you can use hooks. These slide onto your curtain rod via metal or plastic rings and then hook into the grommets. They require a little more dexterity to install but are easy to pull back and forth and are best at keeping your shower curtain taut.

How much you can expect to spend on a watercolor shower curtain

Depending on the material, a watercolor shower curtain will cost anywhere between $5-$25 for a budget vinyl or polyester one, to $45-$120 for a premium fabric.

Watercolor shower curtain FAQ

Do I need a shower curtain liner?

A. Shower curtain liners are the best way to combat mold and mildew. These cheap, replaceable barriers are made from plastic or vinyl and should be the innermost curtain in your shower. While a cotton shower curtain absolutely needs a liner for protection, your vinyl or polyester shower curtain could also benefit from one to boost its longevity.

How often should I clean my shower curtain?

A. Clean your shower curtain at least once a month. For polyester and cotton, you can use a washing machine. For vinyl curtains and liners, a standard household cleaner should do the trick.

What’s the best watercolor shower curtain to buy?

Top watercolor shower curtain

YoKii Abstract Fabric Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This beautiful abstract shower curtain features cumulous blooms of blues and pinks.

What you’ll love: This polyester curtain is sure to elevate any bathroom decor with its rich palette. Available in a plethora of sizes, you can use it with just about any type of shower or bathtub. The curtain comes with rings for easy installation.

What you should consider: The water-resistant polyester is closer to fabric than vinyl and needs a liner for protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top watercolor shower curtain for the money

Haibimen Floral Shower Curtain

What you need to know: With a simple depiction of tall wildflowers, this curtain is perfect for boho and rustic interiors.

What you’ll love: These warm blossoms of color with long green stalks extend up from the floor for your own private garden patch. The curtain is 72 by 72 inches, comes with hooks and is made of water-repellent polyester.

What you should consider: You can’t get this in extra-long, wide or narrow sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Design By Merriment Blue and White Tile Watercolor Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This geometric, floral-patterned motif is a classy take on the watercolor curtain reminiscent of blue-and-white porcelain.

What you’ll love: From classical to clean and contemporary, this versatile design goes with a wide range of interiors. Made of polyester, the handmade shower curtain is 71 by 74 inches.

What you should consider: This curtain doesn’t come with hooks, but you’ll probably want to get your own anyway to measure up to its elevated aesthetic.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.