Finding the perfect small desk for your bedroom

Having a desk in the bedroom is perfect for journaling at night, writing down your thoughts before bed. If you live in a small apartment or compact space, your desk can function as a home office setup or double as a nightstand. Whether you’ll be working with a pen and paper or typing away at your computer, finding the right small desk for your space and personal needs depends on several considerations.

Shop this article: Coleshome Computer Desk, Mercer41 Micah Desk and Anthropologie Quincy Desk

Choose your desk type

While there are numerous types of desks available, not all fit into the small desk category. Styles to consider are computer desks, writing desks, floating desks, corner desks, lap desks, standing desks, bed desks and laptop stands.

Consider size and placement

It’s necessary to measure the available space in your bedroom before making a purchase. Small desks typically range from 10 to 42 inches wide. Desks placed in the corner, beside the bed, mounted to the wall or in the closet are among the most space-efficient. Some desks have folding components for more compact storage.

Putting a desk under the window can brighten your mood, exposing you to natural light and keeping you connected to the outside world. Since your bed can be a source of distraction while working, you may want to separate your workplace and sleeping areas. You can place the desk opposite the bed or install a decorative screen or shelving between the pieces of furniture.

Pick the desk materials

Various types of wood, steel and acrylic are the most common materials for desks. Some of the most high-end pieces feature solid hardwood that’s been kiln-dried for enhanced durability. Mid-range wood desks often contain genuine and engineered wood such as particleboard (a sturdy material typically made from wood chips and resin). Acrylic is a transparent, very stiff type of plastic that’s incredibly strong and can be pricey. The least expensive desks contain steel, engineered wood or a combination of both materials.

Think of your storage needs

You may want a desk with drawers, shelves or cubbies to store office supplies and documents, display books, keepsakes or nightstand items if you’re placing the desk beside your bed. Some desks also come extra features such as cable management or a keyboard tray; otherwise, these can be purchased separately as accessories.

Best budget small desks

Trent Austin Design Gateshead End Table

If all your workspace requires is space for a laptop, this miniature desk fits the bill. The metal and manufactured wood laptop stand is slim and modern. It’s only 10.25 inches wide and is available in five finishes.

Sold by Wayfair

Coleshome Computer Desk

This minimalist computer desk features engineered wood and stable steel legs. The desk comes in 19 versions with different tabletop and leg finishes and in multiple sizes as small as 31 inches wide, so finding the right one to suit your bedroom is easy.

Sold by Amazon

Tangkula Corner Desk

This contemporary little desk fits neatly in a corner of the bedroom. Featuring engineered wood in six finishes, it includes two lower ledges and a drawer for storing office items. This corner desk is 41.5 inches wide.

Sold by Amazon

Novogratz Athena Computer Desk

This mid-century computer desk has the look of an expensive model without the steep price tag. The steel legs have a striking gold finish and the desk surface, made from laminated particleboard, comes in black marble, white marble or a terrazzo finish. It measures 40.5 inches wide and includes two storage cubbies.

Sold by Amazon

Best mid-range small desks

Zipcode Design Justis Desk

This ladder-style writing desk offers impressive storage with two upper shelves, a drawer and cubby. Measuring 33.8 inches wide, it’s made of genuine and manufactured wood and comes in five two-tone finishes.

Sold by Wayfair

Mercer41 Micah Desk

This modern glam desk is seriously attractive with its gold accents. It’s 42 inches wide, has two drawers and is built with manufactured wood and a sturdy steel base.

Sold by Wayfair

Sand and Stable Jetty Desk

With a minimalist metal and engineered wood silhouette, this desk has a modern industrial look to it. While there’s no drawer storage, you can store books and display plants or photos on the hutch. It measures 35.5 inches wide.

Sold by Wayfair

Latitude Run Andersonville Desk

This wall-mounted folding desk is the ultimate space-saver. It has four open shelves, three file organizers, a corkboard and an attached bookcase that tuck away when not in use. The desktop is 22 inches wide — just enough room for a small lamp and laptop. It’s made of engineered and comes in white, black, gray and walnut finishes.

Sold by Wayfair

Best high-end small desks

Anthropologie Quincy Desk

This solid eucalyptus and engineered wood desk has a beautiful wood grain pattern and subtle brushed brass hardware. The mid-century-inspired desk comes in a rich acorn finish and measures 40 inches wide.

Sold by Anthropologie

Lark Manor Yuliya Desk

With cabriole legs, carved scrollwork and claw feet, this elegant little writing desk belongs in another time. It has a small drawer for storing paper and writing implements. The vintage-style desk is only 35 inches wide and is made from solid and engineered wood. You can choose from three rich finishes: antique brass, gray or plantation cherry.

Sold by Wayfair

Birch Lane Aerilyn Desk

This three-drawer writing desk has a charming antique aesthetic, featuring brass drawer pulls and accents and an interesting X-shaped leg design. It comes in brown, light brown and white finishes. It’s 40.5 inches and is made from solid wood and manufactured wood.

Sold by Wayfair

Etta Avenue Alexzander Desk

Featuring modern curved corners and a sled-style base, this clear acrylic desk pairs well with glam decor or a statement office chair. It measures 31.5 inches wide.

Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Amy Evans writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.